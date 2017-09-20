Michelle Obama Makes Appearance In Virginia For Special Reason

Michelle Obama is keeping busy since leaving the White House. When she’s not traveling the world with her husband, she’s working on a book, helping the Obama Foundation, or keeping active in the community. In spite of her full schedule, she’s never too busy to support those who’ve supported her throughout the years.

Washington Post reports that Michelle Obama made an appearance in Virginia Tuesday night for a special reason. She went to Arlington dressed in a floral top with loose curls in her hair to support her former hairstylist’s protegee on the opening of her new hair salon. Michelle was there for the toast of Yene Damtew’s striving business, Aesthetics Salon, in Arlington. Yamtew was a protegee of Johnny Wright, Michelle’s hairstylist. Damtew was a member of Michelle’s glam squad for years, but mainly styled hair for Malia and Sasha and their grandmother, Marian Robinson.

Michelle Obama joined about 40 other VIP guests at the celebration. Wright, who moved to Los Angeles after leaving Washington, D.C., was on hand at the salon for Damtew’s party.

“It has been such a joy to have you in our lives,” Michelle Obama told Damtew at the event.

Michelle credited Damtew for being the one who hand-painting her hair color and styled her daughters’ hair.

Witnesses say Mrs. Obama was seen talking with guests, but only had photos taken of her with Damtew and her family. At the end of the evening, she headed to a pair of awaiting silver SUVs.

Although Michelle is firm in her decision that she won’t run for U.S. president in 2020, The Hill‘s Douglas Schoen says the only hope the Democratic party has to get back the White House is having Mrs. Obama run for president. Schoen explained that he wasn’t endorsing her whatsoever, but cited her “immense popularity” and having the “momentum” to take Democrats “where they want to be.”

Unlike Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama is free of controversy and is authentic, Shoen writes. He continued in his opinion piece that Michelle is a “cut above the rest” in terms of prospective candidates capable of bringing the party together and gain back the support of the Midwest.

[Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]