Bayley Gives Status On Her Injury Following Return To ‘Raw’

On a previous episode of WWE Raw, Bayley made her return after being injured at the hands of Nia Jax. For weeks, she was wearing a sling, unsure of the status of how long she will be out of the ring. However, much to the adulation of her hometown crowd, she walked down the aisle to help Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss level the playing field to take down Nia Jax.

After the three were able to take down Nia Jax, Bayley and Sasha celebrated in the ring. Shortly after, Bliss inserted herself into the middle of the pack, adding to the celebration. Bayley did not approve, and Bliss was suplexed as a result. WWE then announced that Bayley is now included in the Raw Women’s Championship match at No Mercy, making it a five-way. Bayley has a history with all four of her opponents. Her history with Sasha, EMMA, and Nia Jax stemmed from NXT, while the rivalry with Bliss has materialized on the main roster.

After the segment, Bayley was interviewed about her return. Bayley stated that the return felt amazing. She recalled that the last time she was in that building, she lost the title to Alexa Bliss, and it was perfect timing that her shoulder healed enough to make her comeback in her hometown. She also added that her friends and family had no idea that she was going to return.

"To wrap my arms around her and slam her to the mat as hard as I could, my shoulder felt amazing!" – @itsBayleyWWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/3a1N7aq7Eq — WWE (@WWE) September 20, 2017

Regarding her shoulder, Bayley stated that slamming Bliss down on the mat solidified that she feels “better than ever” and that she is good to go mentally and physically. She felt elated to know that she is going to be a part of the Raw Women’s Championship match, as No Mercy was a pay-per-view that she used to watch when she was a kid. She feels that she is more determined and focused than ever because she had more time to “miss it.”

"How did you do ______ w/ a separated shoulder??!" The same way I defeated Nia Jax w/ a separated shoulder. I'm a bad motha-hugger #BMH pic.twitter.com/bYTsrF48y9 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 19, 2017

While many feel that Bayley has been badly utilized from a creative standpoint on the Raw brand, especially coming from being one of the most popular names in NXT history, this opportunity at the Women’s Championship may be an avenue to refresh her character and regain the strong support from the WWE Universe.

[Featured Image By WWE]