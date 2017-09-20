Reason Why WWE Used WCW Event ‘Starrcade’ For Live Event Revealed

The WWE shocked some of their old school fans when they announced the return of Starrcade, an NWA and WCW original event, on November 25 in Greensboro, North Carolina. It will just be a WWE Live Event and it won’t be televised on the WWE Network. However, the WWE is reportedly interested in bringing back WCW-themed events for their house shows.

As recapped by WWE.com, the WWE announced the return of Starrcade last Monday. It is the first Starrcade event since 2000 when WCW was on its last final years. And for the first time in 30 years, Starrcade is back in Greensboro, North Carolina where the event originated back in 1983 for the NWA. The last Starrcade held at the Greensboro Coliseum happened on November 27, 1986.

The 2017 edition of Starrcade already has a stacked card with four title matches including two Steel Cage Matches. Jinder Mahal, the WWE Champion, and Natalya, the SmackDown Live Women’s Champion, will defend their titles inside the hellacious steel cage against Shinsuke Nakamura and Charlotte, respectively.

A.J. Styles defends his United States Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Baron Corbin and Rusev while The New Day and The Usos battle it out for the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships. Kevin Owens, Bobby Roode, The Hardy Boyz, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat were also announced for the Starrcade.

According to Cageside Seats, the WWE is not planning to film Starrcade and it won’t be included in any WWE Network Specials. However, the company might not be done using WCW-themed events for their house shows. The reason for using Starrcade in the first place is to boost the declining live event attendance numbers.

Another reason for holding a Starrcade event in Greensboro is to counter the ticket sales of a wrestling legends event titled Wrestlecade on Thanksgiving weekend, per Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer (h/t Sportskeeda). One of the legends advertised for the Wrestlecade event is former Monday Night Raw general manager Mick Foley.

The WWE using Starrcade also caught the attention of former WWE superstar Cody Rhodes. Wrestling Inc. reported that Cody was not happy because Starrcade was created by his late father and WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes. Cody’s brother and current WWE superstar Goldust responded with a pitch about a Tag Team Match between The Rhodes Brothers and The Hardy Boyz at Starrcade.

Even WWE creative team member and producer Michael “PS” Hayes went as far as inviting Cody, who was released by the WWE last year. The Hardy Boyz are open to the match but Vince McMahon will have the final say if Cody Rhodes can wrestle at Starrcade. Cody has been on a roll at NJPW and ROH ever since leaving the WWE.

As for other WCW-themed events, some of the most popular ones the WWE can use include Souled Out, SuperBrawl, Uncensored, Spring Stampede, Slamboree, Bash at the Beach, Fall Brawl, Halloween Havoc, and Mayhem.

