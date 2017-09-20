‘Tomb Raider’ Trailer: Alicia Vikander Shines In Action-Packed Clip After Reboot Poster ‘Photoshop Fail’

The Tomb Raider trailer is now out and award-winning actress Alicia Vikander is leaving many in awe as she breathes new life to the adventurous character that became Angelina Jolie’s stepping stone to success in Hollywood.

Lara Croft will be returning to the silver screen once again in action-packed adventures based on the best-selling video game franchise. This time, however, the infamous raider of tombs will be portrayed by the 28-year-old Academy Award-winning actress and will follow a different back story from the one moviegoers have grown to know and love.

Vikander, who is definitely in for a challenge because of the massive shoes she ought to fill, has shined in the full-length Tomb Raider trailer for the reboot of the movie that became A-list actress Angelina Jolie’s stepping stone to stardom.

As players of the best-selling game may already know, the film follows the story of Lara Croft as she attempts to unravel her father’s mysterious death. Speaking to E! News in 2016, Alicia Vikander explained that the movie she will be doing with Norwegian director Roar Uthaug is set to follow the 2013 reboot of the popular video game it was based in.

“What we’re doing is something quite different since they rebooted the game in 2013. It’s a whole new take.”

This means that the Tomb Raider, which is set to premiere in theaters on March 16, 2018, will be “a revamp, not a remake” of Jolie’s breakout movie in 2001.

According to Collider, the recently released trailer provides viewers with a vibe similar to Indiana Jones, something that Warner Bros. is probably hoping to achieve.

The Tomb Raider trailer’s release comes days after the movie poster of the reboot sparked criticism—and some humorous memes—online after Alicia Vikander was featured with somewhat unrealistically long, flexible neck.

According to Telegraph, the Swedish actress, who starred in The Light Between Oceans and The Danish Girl, actually has an average-length neck and is far from being as flexible as the Photoshopped poster for the Warner Bros. movie. The outlet even shared a couple of her photos from to prove that point.

However, social media users were quick to produce several memes that emphasized the Photoshop fail.

The only way Vikander's neck makes sense in this poster is if the movie was originally TOMB RAPTOR. pic.twitter.com/VfDRk5mFIU — Bobby (@bobbyrobertspdx) September 18, 2017

I dunno what you guys are talking about, Alicia Vikander's neck looks fine to me. pic.twitter.com/rHaga7G1xB — Chris Wilson (@crwilso) September 18, 2017

What happens when you pull too hard for the boobs-n-butt pose: neck blowout https://t.co/M6c7W4vmis — Phineas (@Phineas) September 18, 2017

Despite this, Alicia Vikander seemed to have stunned naysayers into silence after the two-minute clip was released as she gets jumps, slides, and ultimately shines in the action-packed movie that is bound to wow many when the film is released in theaters next year.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]