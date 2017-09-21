Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Predicted To Move Into Clarence House When Prince Charles Becomes King

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might still be far from getting married anytime soon but the couple has already been tipped to move into Clarence House when Prince Charles becomes king. This is despite earlier reports that the Prince of Wales doesn’t want to reside in the Buckingham Palace when he ascends to the throne.

Over the past few weeks, Prince Harry and his American actress girlfriend have been the subject of engagement rumors. Although the lovely couple remains mum about such claims, many were convinced that they will be taking their relationship to the next level sooner than expected.

In fact, there were even some who already have their predictions as to where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will move into once they tied the knot.

In a recent report by the Express, it has been alleged that the soon-to-be sixth in line to the British throne and the Suits star will most likely take over Prince Charles and Camilla’s current residence, the Clarence House.

According to the news outlet, there’s a high possibility that Prince Harry and Meghan will move into the four-storey Westminster mansion once they officially become husband and wife.

This is despite earlier claims that Prince Charles and his wife opted to stay in their current residence even after ascending to the throne. Apparently, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are “very comfortable” at Clarence House and “loathe” to transfer to “the big house.”

However, it now appears that the future king will follow the strong tradition and move into the Buckingham Palace, which stretches back to 1703. A Clarence House spokesman also reiterated that “Buckingham Palace will remain the official London residence of the monarch.”

On the other hand, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have reportedly ruled out moving into the iconic Westminster mansion. The royal couple has insisted that they will stay at the Kensington Palace with their children until Prince William becomes monarch.

With that, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are tipped to become engaged soon, will be free to occupy the Clarence House once everything is settled down. However, courtiers remain tight-lipped about its future use.

There were also claims that once Prince Harry and Meghan got married, they are likely to live in his current home at Nottingham Cottage — a two-bedroom house on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

Whether Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle or not, the 33-year-old royalty will be moved eventually into a grander residence. And even though he will soon be dropped to sixth in line to the throne when Prince William and Kate’s third child arrives, he will still have a prominent role in the royal family.

