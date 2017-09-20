Angelina Jolie opens up about her life without Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie’s new film First They Killed My Father has received positive reviews from critics and audience, and her ex-husband Brad Pitt could not stop himself from admiring her and the project she produced, directed, and wrote.

Even though the Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-stars separated their ways in September of 2016, Jolie misses Brad and wants him to spend time with their kids.

According to a source at Independent, much has changed in Angelina’s life, but one thing has remained constant – her dedication to her family and the film industry.

After filing for divorce from the Seven actor, the Unbroken actress retreated from the spotlight to focus on Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox as they worked to heal from the traumatic split.

Now, Angelina Jolie has been settled in her life, but wants Brad Pitt to pay more attention to their kids than his own matters. The Hollywood stars have had their ups and downs. As a mother, Angelina has more responsibilities than Brad. She is going through her formative years, and everything else comes second to her family.

With her children, the Salt actress was seen smiling at the Toronto International Film Festival. Jolie is back at work and is trying to forget the bitter memories. At the same time, Pitt is more interested in dating a new girl than his family.

Just because Brad is praising Angelina’s latest project, it does not mean the two are getting back together. The compliments are on a professional level, not a personal one. Plus, there is no indication that the By the Sea co-stars are attempting to rekindle their romance.

Angelina Jolie is not turning to the dark side in an effort to get Brad Pitt back. Instead, she is using spiritual rituals to repair her broken life.

In an interview with People, the 42-year-old actress said the past months have been difficult one and that her children were on lockdown while trying to get through the major changes in their lives. Fans speculate that she still loves Pitt, but there is no chance for Jolie to get back with him as he has moved on in his life.

[Featured Image by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images]