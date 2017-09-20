‘South Park’ Season 21 Episode 2 Features North Korea, Fidget Spinners, And Tweek’s Nerves

South Park Season 21 will venture into even more dangerous territory in a new episode that will air on Wednesday. Spoilers reveal Comedy Central’s long-running series will feature North Korea next.

South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker usually keep details under wraps until the last minute, and the same goes for the upcoming episode. The teaser for the upcoming episode is quite short, and it reveals North Korea will take aim at South Park. It seems that the episode, titled “Put It Down,” foreshadows what will happen.

The promo clip for the upcoming episode reveals nothing about North Korea. Instead, it’s all about Tweek, who will be caught in some sort of petty conflict. This issue will affect his relationship with Craig.

The issue between the United States and North Korea will grate on Tweek’s nerves. In the episode preview, Eric Cartman will ask Craig to tell Tweek to stop scaring everybody. Craig reasons that Tweek will not listen to him. Stan will insist Tweek is Craig’s boyfriend.

This isn’t the first time that the minds behind South Park have featured the conflict with North Korea. The team already tackled North Korea in a feature film, Team America: World Police. Kim Jong Il was painted as a villain in the puppet film.

A new episode of South Park "Put It Down" airs TOMORROW at 10p/9c on Comedy Central! pic.twitter.com/azg9G76Xg2 — South Park (@SouthPark) September 19, 2017

Making fun of North Korea proved to be quite dangerous. Back in 2014, Sony Pictures was hacked, and the perpetrators demanded they pull the film The Interview, which made fun of North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un.

For the Season 21 premiere, South Park took some inspiration from the Charlottesville incident. The episode titled “Unite the Right” featured South Park rednecks who were protesting against digital assistants that took over their jobs.

As for the upcoming episode of the series, it seems that Tweek and Craig are in some trouble. Aside from the relationship between the two, Tweek’s dad will convince him to calm down with the help of a fidget spinner.

No further details were revealed as to how the episode will play out. Needless to say, it would be exciting to watch South Park Season 21 Episode 2.

An all-new episode of #SouthPark "Put It Down" premieres this Wednesday night at 10p/9c on @ComedyCentral pic.twitter.com/SdIrgZltq5 — South Park (@SouthPark) September 18, 2017

[Featured Image by Getty Images]