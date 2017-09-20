‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 To Cast Two Child Actors: Which Characters Will They Portray? Top Guesses Revealed

Game of Thrones Season 8 will cast two more child actors for the show’s final season, sparking speculation on which characters they will portray.

The final season of HBO’s highest-grossing TV series is still approximately a year away but fans are already very eager to learn how the finale of the award-winning show will pan out. In fact, several unofficial and unverified scripts surfaced in the weeks that followed airing of the Season 7 finale alone.

Now, it looks like the showrunners are officially moving towards the beginning of filming for the final season as Watchers on the Wall reveals how they are looking to add two child actors to the Game of Thrones Season 8 cast.

According to the post, two roles are open for child actors aged 8- to 12-years-old: one for a girl who will play a “very nice stand-out part for a strong-minded young girl with a fighting spirit,” and a poor boy who is physically fit, agile, and has “a good, distinctive face.”

Based on the article, the actress to play the girl should look no younger than eight but no older than 10 and should have a Northern accent. She should also be able to portray a character that is dauntless and was raised in “a family of soldiers and shares their fearlessness.”

Screen Rant thinks this character description for the new members of the Game of Thrones Season 8 cast sounds a lot like fan-favorite characters Lyanna Mormont of the Bear Island and Arya Stark of Winterfell.

With that in mind, Mashable believes this casting call is for a flashback in the series—one that features a major character with a lot of explaining to do: the late Lyanna Stark.

Based on the outlet’s analysis, Ned Stark’s sister led a life and chose a love that “started more warfare than Helen of Troy” which is why there is a chance that her past life might be featured in the show’s final season.

Meanwhile, the boy hailing from a poor family as stated in the casting call might actually be Gendry as the character is said to be someone “who has to fight to make his way in the world” the same way Robert Baratheon’s bastard has.

On top of that, the child actor should also be able to “completely own the scenes that he appears in.”

Both the boy and the girl in the casting call are expected to join filming in November, with the young actor shooting more scenes early in December.

Which characters do you think the upcoming members of the Game of Thrones Season 8 cast will portray? Share your opinion in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by HBO]