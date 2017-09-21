Melissa McCarthy’s Weight Loss: ‘Ghostbusters’ Actress Goes Under The Knife To Achieve Slimmer Figure?

Melissa McCarthy instantly became an inspiration to all of those who are struggling with their weight after her amazing body transformation. Since the Ghostbusters actress’ weight loss was so quick and successful, some might wonder if she secretly went under the knife to achieve her new slimmer figure.

The 47-year-old actress has been spotted looking a lot happier and healthier these days, and it’s all because of her impressive weight loss. Melissa McCarthy has reportedly lost over 75 pounds, and it appears that she is not done with her journey yet, as she still keeps shedding off the excess pounds.

While some Hollywood stars would easily prefer to skip the long process by going under the knife, Melissa McCarthy’s weight loss was a result of her dedication and hard work. Just like any diet secrets, the funny actress found one that works for her and stuck to it.

Everyone who’s trying to drop some excess weight knows that changing one’s eating habits is just a part of the whole weight loss program; the other part is exercise. Melissa McCarthy made sure to hire a trainer that would keep her motivated in her weight loss journey without opting for surgery.

Melissa McCarthy follows a popular low-carb, high-protein diet, which includes Atkins, Paleo, Zone, and ketogenic diets. The actress also drinks smoothies to keep her healthy. Since watching her portion size and choosing healthier options are not enough to keep shedding off the pounds, the Bridesmaids actress also works out a lot.

My clothing lines is all grown up today and she's getting her own Twitter account! Woo Hoo!!! @MMSeven7 pic.twitter.com/ycyXeIV3h6 — Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy) May 25, 2016

Melissa McCarthy’s weight loss happened not because she wanted to belong in Tinseltown’s skinny celebrity group, but she finally admitted to herself that her weight was a big problem. With her family as her inspiration, the Ghostbusters actress slowly changed her lifestyle and became a healthier version of herself.

The star was aware that her previous weight was just too much for her body and age to handle. Instead of leaving things as they were and just going on with her life, Melissa McCarthy decided to do something about her weight issues and turned to eating healthy and exercise that may have probably saved her life.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]