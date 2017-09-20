Joy-Anna Duggar Was So Overwhelmed With Wedding Preparations Before Marrying Austin Forsyth

Counting On fans tuned in last night to watch the wedding plans of Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth. The self-proclaimed tomboy experienced what many brides feel. She hit overload on the decisions and choices for the wedding, turning to her groom for help.

There is a reason that many brides turn to a wedding planner to organize the big day. There are so many details to attend to. The choices seem endless as the couple must make decisions regarding who is in the wedding party, the venue for the event, what will everyone wear, seating at the reception, food, well you get the idea.

Joy-Anna and the wedding party gathered at her sister Jessa Seewald’s home to discuss the clothing options for the day. The camera caught Joy-Anna’s stress and so did her sister. Jessa took over the choices for the attire of the groomsmen to take some of the pressure off of her 19-year-old sister.

According to Cafe Mom, even the tasting of wedding cake options became too much for Joy-Anna. With so many decisions on her shoulders, she began deferring to Austin Forsyth for help with the decision. She quickly reminded him that the cake was theirs, not just hers.

I love being able to work beside him most of the days.❤️ A post shared by Joy~Anna Forsyth (@joy.duggar.forsyth) on Jul 21, 2017 at 2:41am PDT

Couple all the stress of preparing for a wedding with the work they were having done at their home in preparation for moving in after the wedding. Austin had worried that they would have to live in a camper as the home was completed. If that had come to pass, Joy-Anna was not worried about it. She would have been happy anywhere as long as she was Mrs. Austin Forsyth.

By far one of my many favorite wedding pictures! I'm so happy and blessed that I was able to marry my best friend. I thank God everyday for him blessing me with such a great godly man. I love you Austin!❤️ #forsythwedding A post shared by Joy~Anna Forsyth (@joy.duggar.forsyth) on Jul 6, 2017 at 1:45am PDT

The show airs about four weeks after it is taped. The couple made it happily through the wedding and are now on to the next stage of their lives, as they prepare to become parents. Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth have plenty of time to enjoy putting a nursery together and pick out baby names.

Are you surprised at how stressed Joy-Anna was when making the plans for her wedding? Wasn’t her sister great for helping her and making her feel more confident? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]