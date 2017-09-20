Duchess Kate Due Date: Slip Of The Tongue May Have Revealed Royal Baby’s Due Date

Duchess Kate may have accidentally revealed her due date, with an offhanded statement during a royal visit now adding to speculation about when the third royal baby will be making his or her first appearance.

Since Kate Middleton announced nearly two weeks ago that she and Prince William were expecting another baby, there has been near-constant speculation about exactly when Kate will be giving birth. Kensington Palace has been stingy with details about Kate’s third pregnancy and neither Kate nor William have revealed any further information, but some internet sleuths have deduced exactly when the due date might be.

Duchess Kate herself appears to be helping the cause. As the Express noted, Kate Middleton made an interesting statement a few months back that in hindsight may have been a hint about her pregnancy. During a royal tour of Poland in July, Duchess Kate was given a children’s toy and responded with the quip, “We’ll just have to have more babies.”

The report speculated based on the estimated timeline that Duchess Kate was already pregnant and using the statement to drop a hint about the third royal baby on the way.

The statement seemed to reinforce previous predictions that Kate Middleton’s due date will be sometime in early spring of next year. The Express estimated that Kate was somewhere around 12 weeks when the pregnancy was announced, which is the traditional time for announcing a pregnancy.

Kate Middleton introduces video for children’s mental health charity. Watch: https://t.co/UgBYF7HXpj pic.twitter.com/RDVlCYu7yp — Women in the World (@WomenintheWorld) September 19, 2017

The Mirror had a slightly different prediction, noting that Kate had to announce each of her first two pregnancies a bit earlier than tradition dictates because she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, a debilitating condition that forced her to cancel public events.

If the third pregnancy is playing out like the first two, that would mean the next royal baby’s due date would be sometime around the very beginning of May — right around Princess Charlotte’s birthday on May 4. The statement dug up by the Express would seem to back up this estimate, as Kate likely would have been in the first few weeks of her pregnancy when she dropped the hint back in July.

It’s likely that Duchess Kate’s due date will remain a mystery for at least a little while longer. In each of Kate Middleton’s first two pregnancies, details like the exact due date and the baby’s sex were closely guarded secrets until the very end, and it is likely that the royal couple will go the same route the third time.

[Featured Image by Kirsty Wigglesworth- WPA Pool/Getty Images]