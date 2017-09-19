Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Head To NYC, Are They Engaged?

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have traveled to New York City for tonight’s new episode of Watch What Happens Live, which is set to air on Bravo TV after the latest episode of their Vanderpump Rules spinoff, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky.

On Twitter on September 18, Jax Taylor confirmed to his fans and followers that he and his girlfriend of two years would be staying at the Gansevoort Hotel in the Big Apple’s Meat Packing District during their trip.

“Absolutely back at my home away from home in NYC tonight!!” Jax Taylor tweeted, also adding the “press week” hash tag.

As Vanderpump Rules fans may have noticed, Brittany Cartwright is fresh off of a trip to San Francisco with her co-star and friend Scheana Marie. During their trip, Cartwright and her co-star shared a few photos of one another with their fans and followers on social media, just as they did weeks prior during a trip to Atlanta.

While Brittany Cartwright is known for her steady stream of Instagram photos, one thing she hasn’t showed off in recent weeks is her ring finger, which appeared to have a very suspicious diamond on it weeks ago in a photo shared by Jax Taylor on Twitter.

Although Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright haven’t confirmed any engagement, rumors began swirling in regard to a future wedding earlier this year after Taylor posted a close up of a ring that appears to be identical to the one Cartwright was wearing at the end of last month.

Adding fuel to the rumors sparked by the photo above was the fact that Cartwright shared an identical photo but chose to crop her hand out of the image she shared.

For more of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, tune into their spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV and don’t miss Taylor on tonight’s episode of Watch What Happens Live at 11 p.m.

The couple will also be returning to Bravo later this year for the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]