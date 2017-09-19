Kyle Richards Enjoys Bonding With Sister Kim ‘In Her Element’

Kyle Richards’ older sister, Kim Richards, is staying sober as the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills prepares for the upcoming Season 8 premiere of the show.

According to a new report, the Richards sister’s relationship had improved in recent years, and over the weekend, the ladies reunited with one another at the Skydog Ranch, which is where the child actress turned reality star has been spending time working on her sobriety.

As an E! News report revealed earlier this month, the owner of Skydog Ranch has become Kim Richards’ mentor and sponsor, and in recent months, Richards has been volunteering at the venue. As Richards explained on September 5, the ranch keeps her grounded and at peace, which has been a big part of her sobriety.

As Kim Richards continues to focus on her sobriety and the horses who have been rescued and taken to Skydog ranch, she has gotten reacquainted with her family, and days ago, Kyle Richards visited her at the ranch.

“Fun visiting my sister [Kim Richards] in her element at the [Skydog Ranch], [an] incredible place that rescues/rehabilitates horses,” Kyle captioned an image of herself and Kim on Instagram, according to a September 19 report by All About the Real Housewives.

A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18) on Sep 16, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

In addition to Kyle Richards’ visit with her sister, Kim also received a visit from her daughters, Whitney and Brooke, and Brooke brought her husband, Thayer Weiderhorn, and their son to the facility for a visit.

A post shared by Kim Richards (@kimrichards11) on Sep 17, 2017 at 4:46pm PDT

In other Kyle Richards news, the longtime reality star has been spending tons of time with her co-stars in recent months as they film The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8. As for Kim Richards’ role on the show, it is hard to say if she has been upgraded to a full-time role or if she will return to her guest-starring role of Season 7.

Kim Richards initially appeared on the show in a full-time role but was demoted during her sobriety struggles of 2015.

To see more of Kyle Richards and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, and Dorit Kemsley, don’t miss the Season 8 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills later this year on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Valerie Macon/Getty Images]