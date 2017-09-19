Melania Trump’s Most Expensive Outfits Through The First Eight Months Of The Presidency [Photos]

As the presidency of Donald Trump finishes up its eighth month, there are so many things that people are talking about, but one of them happens to be the closet of the First Lady. Yes, there may seem to be more important things at hand, but there are so many who can’t help but noticed the fashion sense of Melania Trump. Throughout her time alongside the President of the United States, Melania Trump has dressed for success and it hasn’t come cheap.

Despite being showered with negative complaints and press reports that come down on her for dressing as she does, Melania Trump is not letting that stop her. She is going to keep on being herself and dressing in a style that most suits her and cost appears to be no object at times.

That’s why the moment has come to check out some of the pricier, or more expensive, outfits that she has worn during her first eight months as the First Lady.

Back in May, Melania Trump headed to Sicily to attend a luncheon with the spouses of the G7 leaders, and she certainly dressed to impress. As reported by the New Daily, her overall outfit came out to total more than $76,000.

#Repost @stefanogabbana US First Lady Melania Trump arrives for a visit at the Chierici Palace City Hall of Catania on the sidelines of a G7 summit of the Heads of State and of Government in Taormina ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ THANK YOU @flotus #melaniatrump ❤ #DGWoman #DGStyle ❤❤❤???????????????? A post shared by Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) on May 26, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

Dolce & Gabbana jacket: $51,500

Dress: $25,750

Just to put things into perspective, the yearly income (2015) of an average American family is around $55,775 as stated by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Back in February, Melania appeared at her husband’s first congress address, and as reported by the New York Daily News, she was sparkling and shining. The outfit came to a grand total of $12,000 for the skirt and the blazer in which was a simplified all-black look.

The same day she wore the pricey Dolce & Gabbana ensemble in Sicily, she changed into something even more stunning that evening. As reported by Hollywood Life, she had on a silver dress with a high neckline to enjoy a performance of the La Scala Philharmonic Orchestra.

It was a made to order dress which can vary in cost, but this sparkling number was said to have been $40,000 at the very least. Her choice of shoes for that night were also made by Dolce & Gabbana at a cost of $945 per pair.

Melania Trump Dazzles In Sparking Silver Dolce & Gabbana Dress At Concert — Pics https://t.co/fJeqEGjA2c pic.twitter.com/DA30nE9ZeM — Fan Portal (@ThePortalFans) May 27, 2017

Now, she doesn’t always wear clothing that jumps up into the stratosphere, but she does like to continue looking good. First Lady Melania Trump recently paid tribute to all those who were affected by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey, and she spoke to everyone while wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress which almost hit the $8,000 mark.

#FLOTUS is wearing a Pre-Fall 2017 @M_Lhuillier gown for the black tie dinner tonight, available at $7995:https://t.co/khhPZCgu6C pic.twitter.com/SGoLxceaoP — White House Fashion (@WhiteHouse_Fash) September 15, 2017

No matter if she dresses up or dresses down, the criticism is going to come her way. Just look at when she traveled with the president to survey the Hurricane Harvey damage in Houston and how she was ripped for wearing stilettos which run more than $650 a pair.

Melania Trump Wears Stilettos to Texas After Hurricane Harvey – Melania Trump Shoes – https://t.co/tVSA44oDqB on @harpersbazaarus — Edward A. Rowe (@EdwardARowe1) September 6, 2017

As long as she is in the White House and married to President Donald Trump, there will be no end in sight to the different critiques and negativity that come her way. No matter what, Melania Trump is going to receive criticism during her time as the First Lady, but she’s still going to do it in as much style as possible…even if it is quite expensive.

[Featured Image by Justin Merriman/Getty Images]