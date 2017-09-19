‘Isekai wa Smartphone’ Season 2 Release Date: In Another World With My Smartphone Anime, Manga, Novel Spoilers

The Isekai wa Smartphone Season 2 release can’t come any sooner now that anime fans have been given a hint about Babylon and the upcoming adventure. The In Another World With My Smartphone anime may have started off a bit slow plot-wise, but the light novel source material has set a course that should pick up the story’s pace in the second season. There will also be giant robot mecha battles!

Simply nicknamed as Isekai Smartphone by author Patora Fuyuhara, the story started back in 2013 as a web novel on the Shouestsuka Ni Narou website. Hobby Japan Novels (or HJ Novels) picked up the series in 2015 and began publishing the lengthier-titled Isekai wa Smartphone to Tomo ni light novels. Volume 10 was scheduled to be released in Japan on September 22, 2017. The English translation by J-Novel Club started in February of 2017, with Volume 5 scheduled to be released in the United States on October 27, 2017.

The Isekai wa Smartphone to Tomo ni manga adaptation began serializing in Kadokawa’s Monthly Comp Ace magazine in November of 2016. The manga is illustrated by Soto and it’s written by the original author. As of this article’s publishing, the manga is only up to Volume 2. As such, it is far behind the story of both the anime and the light novel.

Isekai wa Smartphone Light Novel Series Provides Plenty For Second Season Of In Another World With My Smartphone

Light novel adaptations often fall victim to the sin of rushing through the source material and the In Another World With My Smartphone anime is no different. Fortunately, the Isekai Smartphone anime is not as bad as Knight’s & Magic, which stuffed an entire novel into one episode, but the story events of Isekai Smartphone were condensed in an odd fashion by relying on chibi cutscenes. While humorous, it felt like the show was on commercial breaks throughout the episodes.

The fast pacing meant that the main character Touya Mochizuki was a “generic everyman” whose character progression was limited to showcasing just how OP (overpowered) he is after being blessed by God. Critics hated how the isekai genre’s wish fulfillment was taken to the extreme, but fans of the anime found it hilarious how Touya “travels around nonchalantly while possessing powers that rival this world’s kings.” His over-the-top abilities are what makes it funny. The female characters were slightly better in regards to character development, but largely they come off as one-dimensional since there’s a rush to fill the harem before the end of Isekai wa Smartphone Episode 12.

Hopefully, Isekai Smartphone Season 2 will slow down and build the plot and characters so the anime is more than a guilty pleasure. The first 12 episodes covered the events up to Volume 3 of the In Another World With My Smartphone light novels. Considering that the light novels are already up to Volume 10, that means there is more than enough source material for even Isekai Smartphone Season 3. It’s also possible that anime studio Production Reed could make the second season two cours, or 25 episodes.

In Another World With My Smartphone Season 2 Release Date

As of this publishing, anime production company Production Reed has not announced anything official about the Isekai wa Smartphone Season 2 release date, although this article will be updated as soon as the anime sequel’s premiere is confirmed. However, there can be reasonable speculation about when, or if, the IsekaiSmartphone Season 2 air date may occur.

Isekai wa Smartphone Season 2 Spoilers

The one glaring issue holding the anime back so far is that Touya is essentially an unstoppable force with no purpose other than wandering around a fantasy world. He does not have an enemy as a foil, nor is there an end goal that requires an epic adventure. Now, he has both.

The big revelation at the end of the first season is that there are nine flying structures created by Professor Regina Babylon around 5,000 years ago. Regina possessed clairvoyance and knew that a person like Touya would appear and that he would have nine wives. That’s the reason why she created nine gynoids (female humanoid robots) like Francesca to manage the flying islands.

Each of the gynoids possesses a different aspect of the professor’s personality. Francesca represents perverse thinking while others have traits like curiosity and laziness. After finding the teleportation circles in Parutenoian Ruins, Touya must undergo a compatibility test with each of them before they’ll yield the rights to Babylon. It should not be surprising that the tests vary, but it’s always something lewd.

There is also an enemy called the Phrase. The inter-dimensional boundary between worlds begins to strain and Professor Babylon has created weapons to combat the Phrase. These weapons are called Frame Gears, meaning that Knight’s & Magic will suddenly have competition in the isekai/mecha category.

Besides wives, giant robots, and robot girls, Touya will collect even more Divine Beasts. The anime has already introduced the White Emperor tiger and the two water creatures composing the Black Emperor. The third Divine Beast to be summoned is the Flame Emperor, a bird-like beast named Kougyoku that’s needed to find Babylonian ruins. The last beast is the Blue Emperor dragon named Ruli and she has dominion over magical beasts.

The Burning Kingdom of Sandora is first introduced in Volume 4 of the light novel series. They have adventures as they seek the Second Babylon. A mysterious new character named Ende appears and, like Touya, he possesses powers beyond anyone else. The Phrase also begins to show its hand.

Worse, there is trouble in the heart of the Regulus Empire and it’s possible the government may fall to a military coup. This story serves as a good excuse for introducing a new member of the harem, Lucia Rea Regulus, the very competitive third princess of Regulus.

Touya ends up getting his own little nation after he’s crowned the Grand Duke of Brunhild. That’s a good reason to throw a party with all the royals in the area, but owning a Duchy comes packaged with responsibilities. The Pope and Vatican start watching Touya closely and when they realize he’s calling God an old man they want to have his head for blasphemy.

What adventure is complete without filling in the ranks of the harem? A demon girl named Sakura has memory loss, never mind the horns on her head. The final harem member is Hildegrad Minas Restia, first Knight Princess of Restia Knight Kingdom, and pilot of the Frame Gear called Seigrune. She may be blonde, but she’s nothing like Darkness of Konosuba.

It’s not much of a spoiler considering the ending of the first season, but in chapters 447 through 449 Touya marries Hilda, Elze, Linze, Yae, Sushie, Yumina, Leen, Lucia, and Sakura. All nine wives and gynoids are all living together as one giant, polygamous family in the Dukedom of Brunhild.

If Isekai wa Smartphone Season 2 continues at the same pacing then the ending should match up with either Volume 6 or 7 of the light novel series. Unfortunately, audiences will have to wait until the In Another World With My Smartphone Season 2 release date to watch Touya and his harem take on the Phrase with their giant mechas.

