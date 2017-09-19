Why Adam Levine May Be Leaving ‘The Voice’

Adam Levine and his The Voice co-coaches Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus, and Jennifer Hudson are currently gearing up for the premiere of Season 13 of the NBC talent search, but fans may want to make the most of seeing the Maroon 5 frontman on TV screens every week as his days on the show could be numbered.

According to reports, Adam is supposedly considering taking a season off from the show to spend more time with his family after his wife Behati Prinsloo confirmed last week that the couple are expanding their family and are currently expecting baby number two.

Though Levine is already signed on for Season 13 (debuting on NBC on September 25) and Season 14 (expected to premiere in late February 2018), reports are now claiming that he’s considering taking some time away from the show next year to focus on being a dad.

Adam is “fully devoted to his growing family” according to Celebrity Insider and has allegedly made it clear that “he’s now thinking about taking a season off to clear up his schedule” to be with his wife and his soon-to-be two children more.

That means he could be absent for Season 15 in the Fall of 2018.

This isn’t the first time it’s been reported that Levine has been looking to step back a little from his coaching duties on The Voice, either.

TMZ claimed back in March that the Maroon 5 frontman had supposedly told producers that he was looking to only appear on one cycle of the show a year going forward, suggesting that Season 14 of the show could potentially be the only time fans see the singer sitting in his iconic red rotating chair in 2018.

Adam has consistently appeared on two seasons a year alongside fellow coach Blake Shelton ever since the popular NBC talent search first began airing six years ago in 2011.

But while Levine himself hasn’t commented on the swirling quitting rumors, if he does decide to take some time off from The Voice after Season 14, the timing would be pretty perfect for the star to be a doting dad to his daughter, Dusty Rose, and unborn baby.

Romper is speculating that Behati is likely around three months along with her and Levine’s second child, suggesting Dusty’s sibling will likely be born sometime around March 2018.

After The Voice Season 14 wraps around May, not returning for a second set of shows in 2018 could allow Adam to take the rest of the year off to be with his new baby and growing family.

And if the singer really does decide to step back from the series, even if just for one cycle, it wouldn’t be the first time a coach has left their red chair to focus on their family.

Former coach Alicia Keys confirmed earlier this year that she was leaving the show after two consecutive cycles in order to be with her two sons, Genesis and Egypt.

Adam’s wife confirmed that she and her husband are expecting baby number two just days before their daughter’s first birthday on September 21.

The Victoria’s Secret model shared a sweet photo of herself showing off her growing baby bump in a bikini on September 13 alongside the caption, “Round 2…”

The Voice Season 13 will premiere on NBC on September 25.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.]