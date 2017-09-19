Megyn Kelly’s Show In Shambles Before It Even Premieres! NBC Reportedly Begging A-Listers To Appear

The new Megyn Kelly Today show on NBC may be a bust before it even starts. The former Fox News anchor is reportedly struggling to find A-list stars willing to appear on the show, and audience ticket sales are less than spectacular.

The show is set to premiere on September 25th, and according to Life & Style, Kelly is already concerned that her new project could be in some big trouble.

“Megyn’s really worried,” a source told the magazine “[She’s] been reaching out to former Fox News colleagues, including Sean Hannity, but Sean hasn’t returned her calls.”

NBC invested a whopping 17 million dollars in the journalist, according to Radar Online, but executives are already starting to wonder if they made a huge mistake in hiring her. They are not confident that the appeal Kelly had on Fox News will translate to the NBC audience.

Megyn Kelly has said that she wanted the show to focus on “human connection in an increasingly disconnected world.” She claims she wants it to feature real people that the audience can “connect with” and not just celebrities. (She does, however, dream about getting the cast of This Is US on the show at some point). She told TV Insider that she wants to talk about marriages, careers, and personal struggles. She says politics and war are not what people want to hear about at 9 in the morning.

The question is, will there be an audience at all. The premiere, which is going to feature the cast of Will & Grace, is sold out; but all the other tapings still have plenty of tickets available.

NBC reportedly has a backup plan, just in case, things don’t work out for the show. MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow is apparently waiting to take over if needed. A source says that audiences can expect Maddow to start appearing on the show maybe once or twice a week at first, and then her role will eventually increase.

If Kelly’s summer news show Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly is any indication of what Today will be like, it’s not good news. Her ratings plummeted over the eight-week run, but the show is still planning to return next spring.

