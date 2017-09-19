Joanna Gaines Leaving ‘Fixer Upper’? HGTV Star Tackles Rumors Of A Skin Care Line And Baby No 5

Joanna Gaines is speaking out against the rumors that she’s leaving Fixer Upper. The home renovation star has been fighting rumors that she’s starting her own line of beauty products and leaving the HGTV show in the dust. What did she have to say about the exit rumors?

According to Closer Weekly, Joanna addressed the rumors on her official blog. The Fixer Upper star assured fans that she is not leaving the show anytime soon and isn’t investing in a new beauty product. In a post from April, Joanna thanked fans for their continued support and debunked the rumors that she’s leaving the series. She also denied the rumors that she and her husband, Chip, are preparing for baby number five.

But the rumors still seem to follow the couple to this day as they continue renovations on their hit show and expand their empire.

People reports that the exit rumors surfaced after Joanna’s photo was used in an ad for a facial cream on Facebook. The ad, which was later confirmed as a scam, claimed that Joanna was leaving Fixer Upper to promote a line of beauty products. Turns out, Joanna had nothing to do with the product, though she and Chip are investing in a new business opportunity.

The couple recently announced a new line of lifestyle products with Target. The products are centered around the pair’s Magnolia brand and will feature an assortment of home designs. It isn’t clear how the new business opportunity will affect Chip and Joanna Gaines’ already packed schedule, but it sounds like they aren’t ending Fixer Upper anytime soon.

For a while now, we’ve been working on a project that’s really meaningful to us and we are so excited to share the news with you! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia will be available at Target November 5th. Chip gives all the details at the link in my profile. #HearthAndHand @target A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Sep 12, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

The alleged skin care product is called Derma Folia and supposedly helped with aging. In addition to Joanna’s comments, an official rep of the couple has come forward and denied her involvement in the company as well. Chip and Joanna are currently getting ready for Season 5 of their hit renovation show and it doesn’t sound like they are planning on slowing down just yet.

In addition to the skin care rumors, Joanna also put an end to the reports that she’s moving her family to Las Vegas. She did, however, admit that there are so many rumors about her life that it is hard to keep track of them all.

Reveal number 11 today! This makes me happy… and so do these stairs ❤️ #fixerupper A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Sep 14, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT

The new season of Fixer Upper is expected to premiere on HGTV later this year.

[Featured Image by HGTV]