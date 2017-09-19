Linkin Park To Pay Tribute To Chester Bennington With A One-Night Only Event

The remaining members of Linkin Park have been left grieving for Chester Bennington and looking for a way to move forward. They may have found it as they plan their first concert since Bennington’s death. The single night event will be a tribute to the late singer, which may be just what the band members and their followers need at the moment.

Linkin Park To Take The Stage For Chester Bennington And For Charity

Variety reports that when Linkin Park takes the stage at the Hollywood Bowl on October 27, it will be to honor Chester Bennington, their late lead singer and long-time friend. It will also be a charity concert with proceeds going to Music for Relief’s One More Light Fund, donated in Bennington’s name.

The concert is expected to sell out quickly, but LP Underground members can get their tickets pre-sale, starting on September 19 at 12 noon (Pacific time). Tickets for the Celebrate Life concert will be made available to the general public on September 22 at 10 a.m., also Pacific time.

Linkin Park Releases The Official Video For “One More Light”

The title track from the new Linkin Park LP has received a video treatment in advance of the planned benefit concert, according to Rolling Stone. Directed by Joe Hahn, the “One More Light” music video focuses on Chester Bennington with a montage of clips from live concerts and backstage moments. In some ways, the video acts as a brief biopic, stringing Chester’s life together for the song.

Linkin Park reveals that “One More Light” was written as a way of embracing those who have lost a loved one, even before Chester Bennington’s death affected the band members. Now, Mike Shinoda, who also sings for the band, says Linkin Park itself is receiving that message of love.

“In memorial events, art, videos, and images, fans all over the world have gravitated towards this song as their declaration of love and support for the band and the memory of our dear friend, Chester. We are so very grateful and can’t wait to see you again.”

Hahn says working on the video has been an intensely emotional experience, particularly in witnessing how everyone has come together over the song. He adds that “One More Light” is about human connections and the goodwill that the Linkin Park song and upcoming concert engenders.

