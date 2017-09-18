‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans’ Ex-Fiance Nathan Griffith Announces Engagement

Is Jenelle Evans’ ex-fiance attempting to overshadow her upcoming wedding?

As Jenelle Evans and her current fiance, David Eason, prepare for their September 23 wedding, the Teen Mom 2 star has been dealt with some major news from her former partner: He’s getting married, too.

On September 18, In Touch Weekly magazine confirmed the news with readers, revealing that Nathan Griffith’s now-fiance, Amanda, announced the engagement news on Twitter along with a photo of herself and Griffith posing together on the beach.

As the magazine explained, fans were immediately suspicious about the timing of the announcement because of Jenelle Evans’ own plans to wed. As fans will recall, the Teen Mom 2 star announced that she and David Eason would be tying the knot this month in July, months after the couple became engaged.

Prior to Jenelle Evans’ romance with David Eason, she and Nathan Griffith dated for a few years and welcomed a son together, 3-year-old Kaiser. Years later, Griffith’s mother, Doris Davidson, is currently fighting for custody of the child and hoping to take him away from Evans and Eason, both of whom she deemed “unfit” in court documents earlier this month.

Davidson also claimed in her court documents that Jenelle Evans and her daughter, 7-month-old Ensley, had both tested positive for marijuana at the time of her January birth.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Sep 16, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

Jenelle Evans has not directly addressed the allegations of drug use quite yet, but when it comes to Doris Davidson’s court filing, she did tell her fans and followers on Twitter that the truth would eventually come out.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Sep 15, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

It doesn’t appear that Nathan Griffith has officially commented on his engagement quite yet but if cameras were rolling for the upcoming episodes of Teen Mom 2, fans could see the proposal go down on screen. If not, the engagement will likely be discussed by Griffith on the show, as well as his former fiancee, Jenelle Evans.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, her family, and her co-stars, including Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]