Plus-size Model Absolutely Kills Kim Kardashian’s Swimsuit Style [Photos]

Diana Sirokai wants to teach women of all sizes to embrace their bodies. Her Kim Kardashian lookalike has gone viral on the internet, and everyone is admiring Diana’s style and beauty.

The plus-sized model has uploaded her latest photographs on Instagram and has racked up more than 26,000 likes.

Hungarian Diana Sirokai has named the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star as the “most beautiful woman in the world.” Currently, she has more than 470,000 fans on her Facebook page and over 480,100 followers on Instagram.

It looks like Sirokai is much impressed by the outfits and jewelry of the Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami star as she has recreated Kim Kardashian’s image to show the world that we do not need to be a celebrity to look glamorous and astonishing.

As a model, Sirokai works in cities from New York and Los Angeles to London and Paris. She’s an advocate for body positivity and a fashion designer. Her clothing line, Diana by Xehar, encourages housewives and teenage girls to dress fashionably, no matter their size.

She has posted dozens of side-by-side swimsuit photos of herself and the Kourtney and Kim Take New York actress to attract more and more people to her social media profiles. Sirokai revealed that Kim is one of her favorite reality TV stars, who has grown an influential online and social media presence, including hundreds to thousands of followers on Twitter and Instagram.

Just like Kardashian, who released a variety of products tied to her name, Diana will soon launch several beauty products and prom dresses.

WE ARE BOTH WOMEN with DIFFERENT BODIES ❤️ #Slay A post shared by D I A N A S I R O K A I (@dianasirokai) on Sep 14, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

Inspired by photos of Kardashian posing in a white swimsuit, Sirokai tells Daily Mail that she believed that she could never get the desired results. As a plus-size girl, it has never been easy for her to look glamorous.

The model is no stranger to bikini and lingerie photos, but the idea of copying Kim Kardashian’s style has made her a social media sensation in no time.

“FAT” (as others say) yet still a successful young woman! Dont let your size define you!! Say it after me: I AM CAPABLE OF DOING ANYTHING I PUT MY MIND TO!! And the people doubting you should be your motivation to prove them wrong #confidencewithDiana A post shared by D I A N A S I R O K A I (@dianasirokai) on Sep 16, 2017 at 3:34pm PDT

Illustrating beauty in all women aligns closely with Diana’s own work, and by posting photos of herself and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, the model has made these values clear.

