Pregnant Kate Middleton Makes First Public Appearance Since Announcing A Third Royal Baby Is On The Way

Kate Middleton’s pregnancy isn’t slowing her down very much. Although the Duchess previously did have to cancel an engagement, and even missed Prince George’s first day of school because of her intense morning sickness, Kate took time to create a mental health video to help children and families. The Sun wrote that Middleton not only created the video message to help launch a new national mental health campaign, she also wrote an introduction to an accompanying pamphlet.

Both Kate and Prince William are passionate about helping to improve conditions for people suffering with mental health issues. Together with Prince Harry, they promote mental health through their Heads Together campaign and the You’re Never Too Young To Talk Mental Health campaign, which is the subject of the new animated film that Middleton speaks about in the video.

Duchess Kate made the video before Kensington Palace announced that she was pregnant with her third baby, and it’s the first glimpse of Kate since the September 4 pregnancy announcement.

The campaign, which is run by the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families and focuses on children’s mental health, clearly resonates with Kate Middleton as she looks ahead to becoming a mother again. Kate, William, and Harry are very open about accessing mental health services for themselves and Middleton has said that she would not hesitate to take Prince George and Princess Charlotte to a professional if needed.

According to the Mirror, a pregnant Kate Middleton said of the new campaign that talking about mental health helps when “we have feelings that are too big to manage on our own.”

Speaking as one mother to another, she reminded listeners that parents all want to give their children everything the need for the “best possible start in life.” She also pointed out how important it is to practice kindness and support friends who are having trouble coping.

Kate and William have often made it clear that they want their own children to excel in kindness, and they’ve even chosen a school that makes kindness the foundation for all learning. Interestingly, the children at Prince George’s school are not allowed to have a best friend and instead are encouraged to treat everyone as friends.

The Evening Standard reported that there’s no word yet on when Kate Middleton will emerge from her pregnancy retreat after “being forced to take a break” from royal duties during her pregnancy. The kind of morning sickness Middleton suffers from extends well beyond the usual first trimester and has put her in the hospital twice when she was pregnant with Prince George and with Princess Charlotte. Kate Middleton hopes that the animated film, created by children and teachers, will make a big difference to young people struggling with life.

The campaign features an animated film co-produced by children & teachers, and includes an introduction by The Duchess, Patron of @AFNCCF. pic.twitter.com/hIkB6UCy8x — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 18, 2017

[Featured Image by WPA Pool/Getty Images]