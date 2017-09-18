John Lithgow of Netflix’s The Crown was a big winner at the 69th Annual Emmy Awards last night for his role as Winston Churchill. Lithgow was joined at the Emmys by Claire Foy, Vanessa Kirby, and Matt Smith, who round out the core cast for The Crown Season 1, which will be Lithgow’s first and final appearance on The Crown. The popular Netflix series received twelve Emmy nominations and won three, but only one acting Emmy.

While Claire Foy, who stars as Queen Elizabeth, Matt Smith, who plays Prince Philip, and Vanessa Kirby, as Princess Margaret, will be back for Season 2 of Netflix’s The Crown, but John Lithgow will not. At the end of Season 1 of The Crown, John Lithgow as Winston Churchill steps down as Prime Minister, but his replacement will signal drama for Season 2 of the Netflix series, The Crown, and his downfall will see a succession of Prime Ministers for Queen Elizabeth and the United Kingdom.

Claire Foy, Matt Smith, and Vanessa Kirby will leave The Crown at the end of Season 2 as they will all be replaced by older actors as the years move on. The Crown creator Peter Morgan says that Season 2 will see Prince Charles getting older and heading to school, but it will also take a close look at the man behind the facade of Prince Philip.

“Its soul is about Prince Philip’s complexity. I find him extraordinarily interesting–his childhood, again, you couldn’t make it up. The soul of season two is about his complexity.”

Brit stars Vanessa Kirby,Claire Foy and Matt Smith wow at Emmyshttps://t.co/BUrgWt0pZQ via @DailyMailCeleb Good series deserves it. — mickypops (@mickipercy) September 18, 2017

At the Emmys last night, John Lithgow expressed thanks to everyone when he won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, including Winston Churchill. Also nominated for an acting Emmy for The Crown was Claire Foy, nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama (Foy, for The Crown, lost to Elizabeth Moss who won for the Handmaid’s Tale).

“I feel so lucky to have won this in the company of my fellow nominees. So many of you are my friends and former castmates…(he also thanked ‘the wonderful Claire Foy’) you deserve this. The Crown keeps on giving and this is just the last of its gifts but most of all I have to thank Winston Churchill. In these crazy times, his life, even as an old man, reminds us what courage and leadership in government really looks like.”

John Lithgow’s The Crown mostly British cast members were at the Emmys supporting him. Lithgow said that he can’t think of a role that required more preparation than the role of Winston Churchill, largely because of the accent.

“I don’t think I’ve ever prepared for any role quite as much as this, mainly because I’m an American playing the archetypal Englishman. He’s arguably the most recognizable figure of the 20th century… so I almost overcompensated by immersing myself so completely in the man’s history.”

Lithgow, who is 6’4″ tall, also was forced to play the role in The Crown “smaller” as Churchill was not quite 5’9″ tall.

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

Netflix ‘The Crown’ Season 2 Cast: New Characters Confirmed [Spoilers]

New Series ‘The Crown’ Is The Most Expensive Yet By Netflix

Binge-Watching The Story Of Queen Elizabeth With Netflix’s ‘The Crown’

Netflix: ‘The Crown’ Creator Talks Season Two And Hints At Season…

Even though Claire Foy didn’t win for best actress, she and Vanessa Kirby looked stunning walking the red carpet for the Emmys, representing The Crown. Claire Foy was dressed in black with a silver accent piece and a dramatic red lip, while Vanessa Kirby wore a full-length petal pink Marchesa with a sweetheart neckline. Matt Smith looked like an English gentleman in a navy blue silk tuxedo.

The cast of Netflix’s The Crown had a wonderful evening, but Claire Foy explained that shooting Season 2 of The Crown was bittersweet because Lithgow wasn’t there.

“It’s sad because people go and people come. There’s no John Lithgow this time—you have prime ministers coming and going, which is sad because you have to say goodbye to another actor.”

Were you surprised that Netflix’s The Crown didn’t win more Emmys?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]