Scott Disick Dating Sofia Richie? Richie Family Reportedly Fears Scott Will Take Her Down With Him

Scott Disick is reportedly dating Sofia Richie, and the much-younger woman’s family is concerned that she’ll get caught up in Scott’s downward spiral of self-destructive behavior.

As the Hollywood Gossip reports, Disick, 34, has an apparent fondness for women half his age. Already this summer, he’s been attached to a “string of summer hook-ups,” as writer Tyler Johnson describes it, including a famous stint with 19-year-old Bella Thorne.

What’s more, this summer has been marked by a series of physical and psychiatric problems for the celebrity gossip magnet. Weeks ago, he was hospitalized on a “5150” psychiatric hold — basically, a judge determined that he was a danger to himself. That’s because, according to reports, he wasn’t taking life-saving medication that could help with his liver disease. That liver disease is, of course, not helped by Scott’s reported drinking problems.

What’s more, even though he’s out of the hospital, Disick’s heavy drinking continues.

Now, it appears that the perfect storm of Scott Disick’s advanced alcoholism plus his fondness for much-younger women has set its sights on 19-year-old Sofia Richie, daughter of pop music icon Lionel Richie and younger sister of media magnate Nicole Richie.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Fuel Romance Rumors With Coffee and Shopping Date pic.twitter.com/gj1JNxmRTu — – (@COUPSLEADER) September 16, 2017

According to an insider source, speaking anonymously to People, the pair are “inseparable,” and Scott “takes care of her.”

“Since returning to L.A., Scott and Sofia are inseparable. They are spending every day together. Sofia seems smitten.”

However, that doesn’t satisfy Sofia’s family, who are reportedly concerned that Scott’s downward-spiraling alcoholism and self-destructive behavior may bring her down with him.

A source laughs off those concerns, even suggesting that Scott is trying to turn things around specifically for Sofia and his relationship with her.

“He was definitely spiraling for a while, but he got fed up with himself and was over his own stupid behavior.”

She’s Very Young: Scott Disick Cuddles Up To 19-Yr-Old Sofia Richie [Video] –

Click link to view & comment: https://t.co/GhX07i5rVY pic.twitter.com/5SvSJ3l4a5 — AfrotainmentTV.com (@_AfrotainmentTV) September 8, 2017

Still, staying on the wagon is hard, and Disick is calling in favors to stay sober. Specifically, according to an insider, he avoids being alone because he’s afraid he’ll mess up.

“It’s like Scott expects to get sick or collapse, because he doesn’t want to be alone at all. He has friends staying at his house every night.”

As of this writing, neither Sofia Richie nor Scott Disick have publicly confirmed or denied their relationship.

[Featured Image by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images]