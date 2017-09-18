Ariana Grande Allegedly Fires Dancer Over Racial Slur

Ariana Grande has allegedly fired a dancer from her ‘Dangerous Woman Tour’ over the use of a racial slur.

According to reports, a dancer by the name of Lady Cultura is no longer hitting the stage with the singer as she travels the world on her latest tour and reports are claiming it’s because she posted a video online which included a racial slur.

Per The Pop Hub, the dancer allegedly recently posted a video to Snapchat alongside the caption “I love this n****.” The site alleged that she was then “fired after being caught using the n-word.”

Twitter account @musicnewsfact also reported the news that the dancer is no longer on Ariana’s world tour and claimed that her language on Snapchat was the reason behind her being fired.

Ariana and her team have not publicly commented on the speculation, though a number of social media users noted that Lady Cultura has not appeared on stage during Grande’s tour for the past few shows and also allegedly unfollowed a number of the tour’s crew members across social media.

“Lady Cultura officially left the crew of the ‘Dangerous Woman Tour.’ She also unfollowed Ariana and a lot of members of the crew,” Twitter user @chartskatyari claimed.

“Lady Cultura has been officially fired,” @mybabylavsme added of Ariana’s dancer change-up. “She is the only female back-up dancer during Ariana Grande’s ‘Dangerous Woman Tour.'”

The drama unfolded on social media earlier this month and some fans even claimed to have addressed the controversy with the dancer.

Ariana fan @arigrande_ITA posted several screen shots of an Instagram direct message conversation Grande’s former dancer supposedly had with a fan.

In the screen shots posted to Twitter earlier this month, Lady Cultura appeared to defend her use of the word and claimed that the screen shot of her Snapchat post had been taken out of context.

“Simply saying that word doesn’t make you racist,” she added.

After heading out on tour back in February, Grande is finally set to wrap the ‘Dangerous Woman Tour’ this week.

The star has two shows left on her international tour, which has already stretched across Europe, Oceania, North America and South America, with her final concert set to take place at AsiaWorld–Arena in Hong Kong on September 21.

Ariana’s ‘Dangerous Woman Tour’ has undoubtedly been a rollercoaster ride for the singer over the past few months, most notably after a suicide bomber detonated a nail bomb in the foyer of Manchester Arena in Manchester, U.K., on May 22 shortly after she’d finished performing.

22 people, including teenagers and children, died in the attack.

More recently, Ariana Grande canceled her August 13 show in Vietnam due to undisclosed “health problems.” She issued a heartfelt apology to her fans via social media and vowed to re-visit the area at a later date.

[Featured Image by Handout/Getty Images]