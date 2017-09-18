It seems like Euron Greyjoy is the one Game of Thrones villain who can’t quite get it right. The seventh season of the HBO series started out with the King in the Iron Islands making a jaw-dropping entrance with a maniacal glint in his eyes. However, this year’s season also concluded with Euron deciding to head back to his islands. Could things work differently for Cersei Lannister’s new right-hand man in Game of Thrones Season 8?

In “The Dragon and The Wolf,” Jon Snow finally managed to terrify Cersei by presenting her with a wight. Naturally, everyone was scared but none appeared more so than Euron Greyjoy, who asked whether the creatures can swim. Although he took what looks like the cowardly way out, fans believe Euron will be back in Game of Thrones Season 8.

Cersei Lannister has already revealed to Jaime that she had actually sent Euron Greyjoy to get the Golden Company for her. The mention of the legendary sell-swords seems to confirm that Cersei has every intention to keep the Seven Kingdoms to herself, but can Euron get past the Golden Company’s loyalty to one particular character who might finally cross over from the books into Game of Thrones Season 8?

In George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire, the Golden Company have sworn allegiance to a boy named Young Griff, who is believed to be Rhaegar Targaryen’s son with Elia Martell. This is no surprise since the group was started by a Targaryen. However, if the Golden Company are already on the other Aegon Targaryen’s side, they might not be so easily convinced to fight for Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones Season 8. There is speculation that Euron Greyjoy might need to take some desperate measures to unseat Young Griff and ultimately take over the Golden Company.

So what will happen to Euron Greyjoy in Game of Thrones Season 8? It is still unclear how the King of the Iron Islands will win over the Golden Company. In the meantime, it looks like Pilou Asbaek is having some fun teasing fans about his character’s alleged new appearance when the show returns to HBO in early 2019.

[Featured Image by HBO]