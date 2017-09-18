Fergie And Josh Duhamel Reportedly Had A ‘Sexless’ Marriage Prior To Their Split

Actor Josh Duhamel and former Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie announced earlier this week that they have separated after eight years of marriage. However, even though the parents of four-year-old Axl just made the announcement, the split actually occurred months ago.

In a joint statement to People Magazine, the former couple said, “With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

Divorce papers have not yet been filed, but according to a Radar Online insider, it was Fergie, 42, who decided to call it quits. She didn’t believe that Duhamel was in love with her anymore, and she was starting to question her love for him. The insider also claimed that the couple stopped having sex more than a year ago, and the end of the relationship was very “toxic.”

In addition to falling out of love and the lack of sex, another contributing factor to the separation was Fergie’s non-stop work on her new album Double Dutchess: Seeing Double. Fans may get some insight into the split from songs on the album because Fergie wrote all of them herself. The album comes out on September 22nd, more than ten years after her debut album The Dutchess was released.

Duhamel, 44, had also been working long hours on his newest movie Transformers: The Last Knight which premiered this past summer. The two worked so much that Entertainment Tonight sources said it was almost “surprising” when the two were seen together.

The separation explains why the former couple had not been seen in public since August of last year, but they did share pictures on social media in January when they were celebrating their 8th wedding anniversary. The two looked happy together, and Fergie captioned the photos with messages of love to Duhamel. However, ET reported that the couple split just one month after those celebratory posts. They added that the split was amicable, the couple just simply grew apart.

Not long after the separation was announced, Duhamel was spotted for the first time without his wedding ring as he hiked in the hills of Los Angeles. Fergie was also without her ring when she was seen in Brazil at the Rock in Rio music festival.

