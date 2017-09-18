‘King’s Knight: Wrath Of The Dark Dragon’ Mobile Game Joins The ‘Final Fantasy XV Universe’

Square Enix has made a brand new mobile game inspired by the NES classic game King’s Knight as a tie-in to the Final Fantasy XV Universe. In the world of FFXV, King’s Knight is one of Noctis’ favorite games. Fans can now find out why.

The new mobile game is available as a free download on Android and iOS devices. Those who jump in during Wrath of the Dark Dragon‘s first few weeks on the mobile game stores get to enjoy some special launch goodies as an added bonus for checking it out. The positive reception thus far has already netted early adopters a gift of 160 Regalite, the in-game currency that is typically earned through gameplay or purchased with real money.

There is also a Milestone Campaign that yields rewards to celebrate the total number of new downloads the game receives. Upon being downloaded 500,000 times, all players will be gifted a quest for 50 Regalite and the “Retro Princess Claire” character that’s modeled after the original character from the NES game.

Logging in before September 29 is recommended as well to reap the rewards of a limited-time Final Fantasy XV crossover event called the “Final Fantasy XV X King’s Knight Giant Boss Campaign.” The social campaign required fans to help Noctis, Prompto, Ignis, and Gladiolus defeat giant boss monsters by sharing the battles on social media. Now that all the bosses have been cleared, all players who log in before September 29 can get 225 Regalite and the King’s Blade weapon as a bonus.

About Wrath Of The Dark Dragon

The original King’s Knight made its North American debut in 1989 on the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) as one of the first few games from the renowned team of Hironobu Sakaguchi and Nobuo Uematsu. In the original, the player was tasked with selecting one of four heroes to save the kidnapped Princess Claire. It featured side-scrolling gameplay indicative of its era with the hero class types being a wizard, knight, monster, and thief.

In Wrath of the Dark Dragon, there is a completely new story to follow and more than 50 new characters. It also includes a multiplayer co-op mode that up to four players can enjoy together. And although there is a new battle system, the game does retain its vertical scrolling look and feel. Plus, players can choose to play with the classic control system if they desire. (A modern control system is available for those who prefer controls designed for mobile devices.)

You can "unlock" your co-op room to open it up to random online matching. Try it when you're having trouble finding members! #KingsKnight pic.twitter.com/L6SRgVZmsJ — KING'S KNIGHT -Wrath (@kingsknight_en) September 15, 2017

To get a glimpse of the original game, watch this clip of the NES game in the embedded video below.

To see how the modern day King’s Knight mobile game compares, watch the latest trailer below.

[Featured Image by Square Enix]