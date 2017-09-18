‘BB19’ Houseguests Paul, Josh, And Christmas Answer Fan Questions Live Tonight During ‘Big Brother After Dark’

There are only three players left in the BB19 house, and on Sunday night they will be answering questions from fans live on the nightly Pop TV show, Big Brother After Dark.

Paul Abrahamian, Josh Martinez, and Christmas Abbott remain in the Big Brother 19 game and one of them will take home the $500,000 grand prize on finale night, slated to take place in just a few days.

According to a tweet from Big Brother After Dark, the “Houseguests have gotta answer to you, LIVE. #BB19.”

Live feed spoilers have revealed that all three finalists are getting along swimmingly in the predominantly empty BB19 house and are anxious to finally see the game come to an end.

Spoilers have also revealed the winners of the first two parts of the final Head of Household (HOH) competition. Big Brother fan site Joker’s Updates has reported that Paul won the first part of the final HOH challenge, while Josh won the second part of the competition against Christmas by around five minutes. This means the Paul and Josh will go head-to-head in the final HOH battle and the winner will choose who to take with them to the final two.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, rumored leaks reveal that during the BB19 jury roundtable that presumably took place Saturday night and was hosted by Dr. Will, jurors were extremely bitter and seemed to want Paul to lose Big Brother 19 no matter what.

Thus, it appears that if Paul wins the third HOH challenge, it doesn’t matter who he chooses to sit next to him during the Big Brother 19 finale, as the jury seems dead set against giving him the win.

However, if Josh is the victor in the third HOH competition and chooses Christmas to take with him to the final two, the outcome appears to be much more uncertain.

A surprise eviction shakes up the house. Catch up on #BB19: https://t.co/iaKUuK3uAI pic.twitter.com/8uysv9IE8n — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 14, 2017

Because Christmas has lost each of the HOH battles, she is at the mercy of either Paul or Josh, depending upon who is victorious in the final challenge.

TONIGHT! The Big Brother houseguests are answering your fan questions LIVE during Big Brother After Dark at 12A/11c on @PopTV. #BB19 #BBAD pic.twitter.com/ooeu5OUWTn — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 17, 2017

CBS‘ official Big Brother Twitter account announced the live Big Brother After Dark fan event, which will begin tonight at 12 a.m. Eastern Time on PopTV.

The two-hour Big Brother 19 finale airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS.

[Featured Image by Sonja Flemming/CBS]