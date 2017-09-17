Melania Trump Told She Can ‘Go Sit Down’ After Another Cringeworthy Moment With President Trump

The relationship between President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump has produced its share of awkward moments since the campaign and election, and the one that happened this past week at Joint Base Andrews might just be the most cringeworthy we have seen yet.

After the First Lady made a few remarks and introduced her husband to the Air Force members that were gathered to hear him speak, the President walked on stage and gave her a business like handshake before telling her to “go sit down.”

No hugs. No kisses. Just awkward smiles, a handshake, and a push from the President to send her to her chair. Immediately, the Twitterverse took notice and had a lot to say about the uncomfortable moment.

One tweet sarcastically called the handshake “touching,” while another claimed the President looked like a “patronizing a**hole” who treated Mrs. Trump “like a child.” However, the tweets didn’t just focus on the President’s behavior, they also called out the First Lady for “looking like a mannequin.” The overall consensus was that the moment was just plain awkward.

This is just the latest in a long line of unusual moments between the First Couple. On inauguration day, during their arrival to the White House to meet President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, Mr. Trump famously bolted from the car to go greet them, leaving Melania Trump behind. Past presidents have escorted their wives during this big moment.

Later, during Franklin Graham’s blessing, the President turned to look at his wife. Mrs. Trump smiled at him, but as soon as he turned back around her face changed to an intense frown. The hashtags #savemelania and #sadmelania instantly began to trend on Twitter.

When the couple arrived in Israel earlier this year, Mrs. Trump slapped her husband’s hand away while walking down the tarmac, opting to just walk beside him without any hand holding.

A few days later, when arriving in Rome, she refused to hold his hand again.

William Eubanks, a decorator who is a friend to the former model turned First Lady says that she doesn’t mind stepping back and letting her husband be in the spotlight. He claims she is sweet, only speaks when spoken to, and “doesn’t make waves.”

The lack of affection hasn’t always been the case when it comes to the Trumps. According to body language expert Patti Wood, “Donald and Melania used to have a lot of physical contact, smiling and happiness. Donald is now walking ahead of her and choosing to be alpha and not to be seen with her as a couple or as a unit.”

[Featured Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images]