WWE Rumors: John Cena’s Dad Isn’t A Big Fan Of Alexa Bliss Or Charlotte Flair On WWE Women’s Rosters

When it comes to the WWE women’s division, John Cena’s dad is a fan of certain women on the rosters more than others. John Cena Sr. recently spoke about several members of the women’s rosters on Raw and SmackDown Live, giving his thoughts on who he likes in terms of their talent in the ring. Surprisingly, he seemed to not care as much for two of the more successful women on the roster within the past several years, as these two women’s superstars have combined for a good number of championship reigns between them.

Those two women that John Cena Sr. didn’t seem to be as big of a fan of are current WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and multiple-time Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte. The two women’s superstars are appearing on opposite brand rosters right now with Bliss sitting as the top heel attraction on Raw and Charlotte seeming to be part of an intriguing upcoming storyline on SmackDown Live. However, Cena Sr. doesn’t seem to get their appeal or why they are heralded by fans and some wrestling journalists. He did mention a few women’s wrestling stars currently in WWE that he is more of a fan of.

According to Sportskeeda, John Cena Sr. gave his comments in an interview with Boston Wrestling Sports discussing his opinions of several women’s stars.

“You know what, if you’ve got a performer that’s going to make you money, Daniel Bryan was very thin and frail too. But if she has got what it takes to make it work, then use it while you have it. I’m not a fan of Charlotte Flair. I’ll be right upfront. Alexa Bliss, what’s she got? The looks and the body, that’s about it. You know what? I’m going to stop before I get myself in trouble. Natalya is a great kid, I think Sasha is a great performer, it’s too bad Bayley is out.”

Alexa Bliss has been the top women’s superstar in terms of delivering promos in the ring, specifically with her on the fly comments when fans try to hijack her segments. She’s steadily improved in the ring ever since being called up from the NXT roster and has been arguably the best women’s heel in recent times. Bliss certainly has the body and the look as Cena Sr. mentioned and she’s also racked up multiple championship reigns. She’s in the record books as the first women’s superstar to have won the SmackDown and Raw Women’s Championship belts during her career.

Charlotte Flair has been a bit less visible lately on the SmackDown Live, but it seems that’s going to probably change in a big way as the months continue towards WrestleMania 34. There was a recent tease of a WWE “Four Horsewomen” vs. UFC “Four Horsewomen” match, possibly for Survivor Series 2017. Flair would probably be her team’s leader against a team led by MMA superstar Ronda Rousey. It also won’t be surprising if those two are in a match at next year’s Mania.

For the most part, John Cena Sr. seemed to praise three of the “Four Horsewomen,” one of which hails from the Boston area. “The Boss” Sasha Banks seems to have impressed Cena Sr. as well as Bayley. Becky Lynch may be another superstar he prefers, but Charlotte Flair didn’t seem to get as much of his stamp of approval. She previously battled Cena Sr.’s future daughter-in-law Nikki Bella as the WWE divas revolution transitioned into the current women’s revolution.

It’s unlikely that his son popular superstar John Cena feels the same way about the women involved in the ring, as he’s engaged to Nikki Bella. While Nikki has improved over the years, she’s often been criticized for lacking in-ring skills or being able to cut effective promos. Cena has probably been a big part in terms of trying to help her grow her skills, which is what these women continue to do each and every time they’re in the ring or at a show.

Everyone’s entitled to an opinion and that is very obvious within the online WWE community. It’s also no secret that just about everyone who’s involved in the business gives “shoots” these days. That said, Cena’s dad can’t really speak for the millions of wrestling fans out there when it comes to who the fans love or love to hate as it’s simply one man’s opinion.

WWE fans, are you a fan of Alexa Bliss or Charlotte Flair, and if so why? Which women’s star on the rosters today is the best of the bunch?

[Featured Image by WWE]