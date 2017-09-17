Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Back Together? He Gushes Over His Estranged Wife In New Interview

Angelina Jolie’s latest project First They Killed My Father was a labor of love, and her ex Brad Pitt couldn’t be prouder of her and the film she wrote, produced, and directed. Even though Jolie filed for divorce last September, that doesn’t mean that Pitt has ignored her most recent work. In fact, he is happy about Jolie’s latest accomplishments.

According to a source at Hollywood Life, “Despite all the stress and tension between them, Brad is still very proud of Angelina’s latest film and thinks it is her best work yet. He has seen it and he has been telling friends what a great job Angelina did on the film. He’s been very supportive of everything surrounding Angelina’s project.”

The film was inspired by Cambodian civil rights activist Luong Ung, who had to live under the Khmer Rouge. Cambodia is a special place for Jolie, since it is where her oldest son, Maddox, was born. He also worked on the film and received an Executive Producer credit.

However, just because Pitt is bragging about Jolie, it doesn’t mean the two are getting back together. The compliments are purely on a professional level, not a personal one. There are no indications that the actors are attempting to rekindle their romance.

This fact doesn’t keep the crazy rumors from flying, though. Recently, Star published a story claiming Jolie is turning to the “dark side” in attempt to get Brad Pitt back, claiming she is using “bizarre spiritual rituals” and magic to repair her broken relationship. Star has never been a reliable source of information, and that fact remains true with this fabricated article.

Instead of any outrageous attempts to get Pitt back, Jolie is focusing on her children (Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara, Knox, and Vivienne) and moving on with her life. In an interview with People, the 42-year-old actress said the past year has been a difficult one and that her family was on “lockdown” while trying to get through the major change in their lives.

She said being a mother is her top priority, which is why she hasn’t worked in the past year. Her children needed her, and so everything else “just stopped.” It seems that now, though, the family is ready to get back out in the world.

Jolie will be getting back in front of the camera soon in the Disney sequel Maleficent 2. She has made it clear, though, that her future projects will be chosen based on how it affects her children.

