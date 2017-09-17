Angelina Jolie On Being Unbroken By Pitt Split, Unaffected By ‘Ice Queen’ Reputation, Lockdown Over

It’s been a year since Angelina Jolie made the difficult decision to begin divorce proceedings from actor Brad Pitt, with whom she had been in a high-profile relationship for 12 years and married for two. As the 1-year mark to the fateful day Angelina announced to the world she would be splitting from Pitt rolls around, Jolie has admitted that, although the year has been tough, she is unbroken by it and has even grown a bit stronger.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Jolie admitted that she is aware that she is viewed as the “Ice Queen” in the split, while Pitt gets a bit of a more favorable reputation. Despite this fact, Angelina noted that she “never expects to be the one that everybody understands or likes” but that it doesn’t matter because she knows who she is and that their kids do as well.

When it came to addressing how things are going for the UN special envoy, since the proceedings had begun, Angelina Jolie relayed that “None of it is easy. It’s a very, very difficult, and very painful situation and I just want my family healthy.” Quietly Jolie added that her children “are getting better.”

Angelina Jolie, though still hurting from the split, has stated that she is “stronger” one year later and that, although her family and she have been in a bit of a “lockdown,” they are ready to get out “and play together.”

It seems that Angelina made sure to emphasize togetherness with her brood by bringing her six children along with her to the TIFF premiere of Jolie’s film First They Killed My Father. The stunner spoke with People exclusively, as ABC News relays, about having not worked for nearly a year in order to be there for her children and to heal along with them.

The NYT movie review of Angelina Jolie’s “First They Killed My Father” https://t.co/I59WrcR3Gs — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 14, 2017

It was made clear by both Jolie and Pitt, that their children are of utmost importance and their careers will always be secondary to the health of their kids.

Angelina Jolie Goes Glam for First They Killed My Father Premiere in NYC with All Six Children https://t.co/d7TVTZF2fn — People (@people) September 15, 2017

Angelina Jolie announced she would be filing for divorce from Brad Pitt on September 19, 2016. It was an announcement that reportedly blindsided Pitt and confirmed a number of rumors that the A-list couple had been struggling for years in their relationship.

The first months following the split were quite tense, yet by January, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie agreed to seal court documents for the benefit of their children and have since worked amicably through the proceedings.

[Featured Image By Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]