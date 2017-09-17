Joseph Duggar And Kendra Caldwell Share First Post-Wedding Video

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell just filmed their first YouTube video as a married couple. However, they didn’t update fans on what life is like now that they’re husband and wife nor where they went for their honeymoon. Instead, they shared a special message for Josh and Anna Duggar.

On September 15, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell shot a short video congratulating Josh and Anna on the arrival of their fifth child, Mason Garrett Duggar. To make sure that the video didn’t offer any clues about where they’re currently honeymooning, they filmed it inside of a vehicle. All that’s visible in the background is a Taco Bueno sign.

“Congratulations, Josh and Anna, on your new little one,” Kendra says to the camera. “We are so happy for y’all.”

“We’re so excited to see what the Lord’s going to do through Mason and, as he grows and learns more about the Lord, just what the Lord has for his life,” Joseph adds. “It’s going to be really exciting to see. We love y’all.”

As Us Weekly reports, Mason Duggar was born on September 12, just four days after Joseph and Kendra’s wedding. Josh Duggar is pictured as part of the couple’s wedding party in a photo on the Duggar family’s website, but he has been cropped out of the wedding images that TLC shared on its website.

So far, Josh has not appeared on his family’s new TLC series. As reported by the Daily Mail, this is because he was banned from starring on Counting On after it was discovered that he had sexually molested four of his younger sisters as a teenager. However, Anna Duggar has appeared on the show. In earlier episodes, she opened up about her husband’s second big scandal: the revelation that he cheated on her.

Josh laid low for many months after news of the scandals broke, but the Duggars have been slowly welcoming him back into their family’s social media fold by sharing photos of him and mentioning him in videos like the one above. Josh was also in attendance at Jinger Duggar’s wedding, but the Counting On production team carefully edited him out of footage of the event. A fake sun glare was even used to block out his face when he decided to stand front and center of the crowd watching Jinger and her new husband depart from the church.

So how will TLC hide Josh Duggar from view during Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s Counting On wedding special? Fans may soon get the chance to find out; a sneak peek of the episode will air Monday, September 18, on the TLC GO website.

Introducing Joe & Kendra Duggar! New season of #CountingOn premieres September 11 on @TLC. ❤️ An early look at the happy couple's wedding day will be available September 18 on #TLCgo ????: Tim Souza/TLC A post shared by TLC (@tlc) on Sep 8, 2017 at 7:53pm PDT

Ahead of the Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell wedding special, TLC has filmed two videos that will help Counting On viewers get to know the couple better. In one of the videos, which were both shared on the Duggar Family Blog, the lovebirds play a game of “This or That” with Jana Duggar. Joseph and Kendra reveal that they’d both rather have a large family than a small one, and they both prefer staying up late over getting up early because “all their good talks happen late at night.”

Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. According to TV Guide, viewers will get to watch Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell go on an in-line skating date during this week’s episode.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]