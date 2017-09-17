Demi Lovato Says She Will Discuss Her Sexuality On Her Own Terms As She Refuses To Be Labeled

After stepping out holding another woman’s hand earlier this month, Demi Lovato is refusing to let labels be associated with her sexuality. In fact, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer has said that she will only discuss her sexuality on her own terms. Lovato even revealed that there are already plans in place to answer some questions people seem to have, for a new documentary set to debut on YouTube in October.

According to the New York Daily News, in a recent interview, Demi Lovato explained that she prefers to “keep my personal life as private as possible,” especially when it comes to both her dating life and her sexuality. She said the reason for this is due to the fact that it has nothing to do with her work and the music she chooses to put out. The singer also said she feels as if all anyone wants is a headline, and that there are news organizations such as magazines and television shows out there, that simply want to be the one who breaks the news as to what her sexuality might be. However, Demi Lovato feels that no matter what her sexuality is, it is ultimately “irrelevant to what my music is all about.”

I ???? my Lovatics. Thank you for last night @spotify!! pic.twitter.com/CYWWVPXxce — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) September 16, 2017

While Demi Lovato might not want to be labeled by anyone when it comes to her sexuality, she also knows that it will happen. The singer said during the interview that “we live in a world where everyone is trying to get that soundbite,” and the idea of giving people a soundbite is something she has decided to purposefully avoid.

Although Demi Lovato may not want to give the media any soundbites about her sexuality and who she is dating right now, she did say that she will be more open about things in the upcoming documentary, Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated. The singer said answering questions and talking about her personal life for the documentary, allows her to control the information she reveals on her “own terms.”

As a long time supporter of the LGBT community, and someone who has been the recipient of the GLAAD Awards Vanguard Award in 2016 for her constant support, Demi Lovato has no problem sharing a message about self-acceptance. In fact, the singer’s speech when she accepted the Vanguard Award, was all about loving one’s self and being happy in the skin you are in. During her speech the singer told the crowd, “You should always love yourself for who you are.”

Demi Lovato may not want to have her sexuality labeled by the media at this time, but it seems she has plans already in place to talk about her personal life a bit more in her upcoming documentary. Fans of the singer will get to learn more about who the singer is when Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated debuts on YouTube on October 12.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]