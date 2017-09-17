Rihanna Thinks Beyonce Is Queen, Fans Ask For A Collaboration

Though Beyonce’s fans (the Beyhive) and Rihanna’s fans (Rihanna’s Navy) are constantly at odds on social media, comparing the stars and debating over who’s better, Beyonce and Rihanna seem to have maintained a friendly industry relationship throughout the years. Over the years, both Beyonce and Rihanna have had nothing but positive things to say about the other, and at times posed for photos too, despite the constant rumors swirling that they hate each other.

One wouldn’t deduce that they are best friends from their interactions, but if they don’t actually like each other, neither has ever confirmed it.

That’s why a recent photo of Beyonce and Rihanna posing and smiling at Rihanna’s Diamond Ball — an annual ball to support the Clara Lionel Foundation, Rihanna’s non-profit — sent social media into a bit of a meltdown. According to W Magazine, Beyonce was a late arrival at Rihanna’s event and mostly tried to blend into the background. At some point, they posed for a photo together, which resulted in the widespread fanfare online.

Later that night, Beyonce added their photo to an Instagram gallery, which she didn’t caption. (If on mobile, swipe right to see their photo. If on a desktop or laptop, click the arrow.)

Rihanna opted to repost the photo to her Instagram story, with one slight alteration. The Barbadian beauty added a crown emoji over Beyonce’s head, implying that she agrees with Beyonce’s widely accepted title as “The Queen.”

Rihanna putting ???? on Queen bey's picture is everything pic.twitter.com/NvaMkTz9UW — Rih-Nidhi Stan (@SwityShinde) September 16, 2017

This little nod has enthused the star’s respective fanbases and even has some of Beyonce and Rihanna’s fans urging them to collaborate because, apparently, music can heal all — even decade-long feuds between the fanbases. Since Rihanna posted the altered photo to her Instagram story, several members of the Beyhive and the Navy have expressed their desire to have them team up together.

Rihanna and Beyoncé took pictures together I hope they collab — Orlando Vega (@itsorlandovega) September 16, 2017

beyoncé uploaded a pic w her and rihanna and so did rihanna. is it finally time for a collab????? — ' (@DesperadoDeniz) September 15, 2017

a rihanna and beyoncé collab would kill! — hoofy ☘️ (@wildmongeau_) September 15, 2017

Yo why haven't Beyoncé and Rihanna ever collaborated together I deserve a collab it's my dying wish pic.twitter.com/w0v9dJfTUV — ✩ (@thatsojafrin) September 16, 2017

What do you think of Rihanna dubbing Beyonce as a queen? Do you think Rihanna and Beyonce will ever collaborate? Do you want them to? Will the feud between their fanbases ever end? You can add your thoughts to the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]