‘Little People, Big World’: See Jacob And Jackson Roloff Bond In Adorable Chess Match With Zach

It’s official: Jackson Roloff is the cutest baby on reality TV — and the new season of Little People, Big World hasn’t even begun airing yet!

The latest adorable chapter in 4-month-old Jackson’s life came on Friday night, when his dad, Zach Roloff, posted a video on Instagram and Instagram Stories. In the clips, Jackson is seen peering across a chess board, perched on his uncle Jacob Roloff’s lap.

Little Jackson appears to be checking out all the pieces on the chess board, contemplating the best move to beat his dad!

“Hey, mister!” Zach says from behind the camera. “Who’s turn is it? Is it your turn or my turn?”

In the end, Jacob makes a move on behalf of himself and Jackson. We don’t know for sure who won the match, but we’re betting that Baby J’s cuteness helped put Team Jacob over the top.

And mastering chess wasn’t all that was on Jackson’s agenda this weekend. On Saturday, mom Tori Roloff posted a series of IG Stories videos showing the family visiting Oregon’s Rialto Beach with Jacob and his girlfriend, Isabel Rock.

The four adults were seen climbing rocks and large logs of driftwood, as Baby J — and his adorably plump cheeks — was strapped to Zach’s chest.

Jackson just turned 4 months old last week, and, as the Inquisitr previously reported, the little guy has already accomplished a great deal. According to a recent Instagram post by Tori, his current skills include being able to hold his head up, roll over, and put everything he can in his mouth. He also recently went on his first plane ride, visited Disneyland, and cruised to Catalina Island.

Meanwhile, Jackson got to meet his newborn cousin, Ember Jean — who Jeremy and Audrey Roloff welcomed on Sept. 10 — and grandpa Matt Roloff dedicated his first children’s book to him.

And now he’s learning chess moves and looking as cute as can be in the process!

Little People, Big World fans have been so spoiled with social media photos and videos of Jackson this summer that it’s easy to forget the popular TLC show has been off the air since June. But don’t worry, it is supposed to return for Season 13 later this fall.

Little People, Big World Season 13 airs on TLC in the fall of 2017.

