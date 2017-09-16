Horse Collapses From Heat Exhaustion While Pulling Bride And Groom In 800-Pound Carriage

It’s a common practice for newlyweds or soon-to-wed couples to rent a horse and carriage before and after their wedding festivities. Carriage rides have long been associated with embracing romance or a simpler time, and it’s a widely used mode of transportation on wedding days.

A recent story containing those elements has gone viral, but not for the reason one could hope.

One newly married couple from Italy got more than they bargained for when the horse pulling their wedding carriage collapsed on the street from heat exhaustion. The couple, unnamed, was near Sicily, Italy on the way to their church, when their white Stallion collapsed after pulling them up a steep hill, according to Metro.

Video (below) of the incident was captured by a person in a neighboring flat. In it, you can see the horse lying on the ground while still attached to the carriage. At one point, the groom can be seen trying to tend to the horse, while other members of the wedding party hold onto the carriage to prevent it from barreling down the steep hill. The driver of the carriage also can be seen trying to help the poor animal by unhooking it from the carriage.

Heartbreaking moment horse 'collapses with exhaustion' while hauling newlyweds' carriage up steep hill https://t.co/pG1oZbftRA — The Sun (@TheSun) September 15, 2017

The temperature at the time of the carriage ride has not been reported, but it apparently was warm enough for the animal to pass out from heat exhaustion. The carriage is reported to have been more than 800 pounds. Since this story started to make rounds online, a local animal right’s group, the Italian Nucleus Operational Protection of Animals, has announced that it has attempted to look into the horse’s condition.

“We have already written to local authorities to ask them to confirm the current conditions of the horse,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

You can check out the video below.

This is the second time that this has happened in recent history. Earlier this month, a horse in Montreal collapsed while pulling a carriage. The incident prompted animal right’s groups to call for the ban of all horse-drawn carriages in Montreal.

Horse tied to caleche collapses in Montreal https://t.co/D0RNwYaIOW pic.twitter.com/EAuoBdxjA8 — Red Deer Advocate (@RedDeerAdvocate) September 6, 2017

What do you think about this story? Should anyone be charged? You can add your thoughts to the comment section below.

[Featured Image By Talita Nicolielo/Shuttershock]