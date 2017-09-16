‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abigail’s Bachelorette Party Leads To Some Couples Facing Tough Questions

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of September 25-29 reveal that Salem will be gearing up for the double wedding of the year. Everybody is excited about “Chabby” and “PaulSon’s” upcoming wedding. Abigail (Marci Miller) will have her bachelorette party and the girls will confess their innermost secrets about their respective relationships, and Sonny (Freddie Smith) will come clean to Paul (Christopher Sean) about his real feelings. It seems as if the wedding is encouraging suppressed emotions to bubble to the surface.

Will Continues To Be A Barrier Between Sonny & Paul

It seems as if Will (Chandler Massey) is dead but long not forgotten. First, Lucas (Bryan Datillo) has been having strange visions of his dead son telling him to stop drinking and to carry on with life. Of course, he has been anything but civil to Sonny and Paul. His frequent outbursts to his dead son’s husband have been unsettling, to say the least.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of September 25-29 state that Will also appears to Sonny in a dream. It unsettles him so much that he will talk to Paul about it and finally come clean about how he truly aches at the loss of Will. Of course, no fiancé wants to hear that Will still has a part of Sonny’s heart, but together they decide that they can move on and still build the life together that they deserve.

Girl Talk Leads To Shocking Confessions At Abigail’s Bachelorette

Abigail can’t wait to marry the love of her life, and the father of her son. Days of Our Lives spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry reveal that she just wants to enjoy the bachelorette party in her honor. However, Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) will want to open up about their love lives now that things aren’t so rosy.

Kayla has been through a lot at the hands of Tripp (Lucas Adams). Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate that it for that reason that she feels especially resentful towards Steve (Stephen Nichols) for acting like nothing has happened and that they’re best friends. Kayla blames Steve for how Joey (James Lastovic) is now serving prison time for murdering Ava (Tamara Braun). “Stayla” have weathered worse storms, and Hope will reassure Kayla that they will get through this too, according to the latest spoilers.

Days of Our Lives fans know that Hope will always love Bo (Peter Reckell). The two are still revered as one of the best couples ever to have been on this soap opera. Although she has moved on with Rafe, she doesn’t want to make it final and marry him. Rafe, on the other hand, can’t wait to make Hope his bride. This is a huge source of tension for the couple since Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of September 25-29 reveal that Hope will feel like she may never be able to fulfill Rafe’s deepest desires.

How is that for an upbeat bachelorette party? It seems as if the girls are turning Abigail’s night into a night of sorrowful confessions instead of hopeful romance. Can the bachelorette party be saved or is this a case of a bad bachelorette leading to a wonderful wedding? Do you think Sonny should cancel their half of the wedding since he just can’t seem to let go of Will? Stay tuned for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers and scoop stories.

