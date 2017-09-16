Reason Why Finn Balor Has Not Received Rematch For WWE Universal Title Revealed

Finn Balor holds the title as the first ever WWE Universal champion. However, Balor needed to relinquish the championship after one day due to a shoulder injury. The WWE still owes him a rematch and the latest rumors suggest that “The Demon” won’t be getting it anytime soon.

In the recent episode of the Solomonster Sounds Off podcast (h/t Sportskeeda), Jason Solomon revealed the reason why the WWE has not given Finn Balor his rematch for the WWE Universal Championship. Solomon noted the WWE does not want Balor to suffer a clean defeat at the hands of Brock Lesnar. Not giving Balor a rematch for the Universal Title protects him in a way.

The WWE has reportedly set their sights on having Lesnar remain as champion until WrestleMania 34 when Roman Reigns finally conquers the conqueror. It is despite the plea of many Finn Balor fans to give him a shot at beating Brock Lesnar for the title later this year.

“The Beast Incarnate” has already defeated Samoa Joe in his path to WrestleMania 34 with Braun Strowman up next. There are rumors that other superstars will get a chance at Brock Lesnar before Roman Reigns. These superstars include Bray Wyatt, Jeff Hardy, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor. But with the WWE having big plans for Balor, he likely won’t get a crack at the Universal Championship until after WrestleMania 34.

Sportskeeda also pointed out that no former WWE Universal champion has received a rematch. When Kevin Owens lost the title to Bill Goldberg at Fastlane, he immediately went on to feud with Chris Jericho for the United States Championship. And when Goldberg lost to Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, he did not get a rematch because it was his rumored retirement match.

As of this writing, Finn Balor is currently in a feud with Bray Wyatt. The two superstars collided at SummerSlam with Balor coming out on top. It was a special moment for Balor because his “Demon King” persona returned and the one-year anniversary of him becoming the first ever WWE Universal champion.

Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt are set to face off again at No Mercy later this month at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, per WWE.com. The match is being hyped as a Man-To-Man encounter with Balor not allowed to use his “Demon King” persona.

According to Bleacher Report, the feud between Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt should lead to bigger things for both superstars. The WWE has failed to book Balor into relevancy since his return from injury and they have dropped the ball on Wyatt on countless occasions.

[Featured Image by WWE]