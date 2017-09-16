Rob Kardashian: Blac Chyna’s New Demand Of 7 Figures For Nude Pics Now That 20K Child Support Case Settled

It seems as if Rob Kardashian’s court disputes are far from over and have just started. Blac Chyna and Rob settled the custody battle to the tune of $20,000 a month in child support. But Chyna has just started with her claims against Kardashian. Remember when he posted nude pics of her all over the internet in an attempt to get revenge? Yeah, well she didn’t forget either. Blac wants Rob to pay for his social media faux pas at a price of seven figures.

According to TMZ, Chyna alleges that she lost weight-loss endorsements due to the internet porn distributed at her expense. Blac Chyna says she lost the endorsements because the nude pics made it obvious that she has been under the knife, while the companies she worked with preferred natural girls. At the time, the young Kardashian thought that Chyna was cheating on him and was enraged. He posted the nude pics of her vagina and breasts and when they were removed, he posted them again.

Does Blac Chyna have a case against Rob Kardashian in terms of the California revenge porn law? The law is set out as forth.

“A person who intentionally distributes the image of the intimate body part of another… knowing they’ll cause emotional distress.”

On the surface of it, it seems as if she does have a case since Rob Kardashian did distribute nude pics of her, but Blac Chyna “liked” the nude pics on Instagram. It’s doubtful whether she fulfills the requirement of suffering “emotional distress.” The law also stipulates that there must be an understanding between the parties that the nude pics would remain private. Again, “liking” the pictures does not indicate that she wanted to keep them private.

Blac Chyna is allegedly meeting with Rob Kardashian, his team, and her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, to discuss the nude pics case. According to TMZ, Kardashian needs to give her this seven-figure check or she will take the matter to court. One thing is for sure if the custody battle is anything to go by, this matter could take a long time to settle.

As far as their custody war is concerned, Blac Chyna dropped the domestic violence allegations. The parents of Dream have agreed to joint custody, although Rob does have slightly more than 50 percent custodial control of his daughter.

[Featured Image by Charles SykesRo and Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]