James Harden Warns Tristan Thompson About Khloe Kardashian, Tells Him ‘Run For The Hills’

James Harden stands by his contention that Khloe Kardashian almost “destroyed” his career and is warning fellow NBA veteran Tristan Thompson that she’s almost sure to do the same thing to him.

Radar reports that James has reached out to Thompson, strongly advising him to “run for the hills” before it’s too late.

“James told Tristan that the Kardashians nearly ruined his career, like they have with so many other NBA stars before him,” said a source.

Harden has never been shy about sharing what he feels was all the negative fallout stemming from his involvement with the reality TV star.

Earlier this year, Harden told Sports Illustrated that he felt he had no choice but to end their eight-month relationship because he came to resent all the attention it brought his way.

“I feel like it was for no reason,” he said. “I wasn’t getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there, and I don’t need that. It wasn’t uncomfortable, but it wasn’t me. I don’t need pictures of myself when I’m driving my car. Who cares? What shoes am I wearing? Who cares? Where am I eating? Who cares?”

Harden added that he came to fear all the added noise might ultimately affect his teammates, a concern Thompson has already heard from none other than Cleveland Cavaliers MVP teammate LeBron James.

Several media outlets have previously reported that James and Thompson have clashed over Kardashian, with James making it known that he didn’t want her hanging around the team locker room.

The so-called “Kardashian Kurse” has become legendary in some circles as a number of pro athletes have gone on to experience some of the worse stretches of their careers after becoming romantically involved with one of the Kardashian sisters.

Lamar Odom’s NBA career tragically flamed out amid rampant drug use while he was still married to Khloe, and Kim Kardashian was infamously married to NBA vet Kris Humphries for all of 72 days.

In addition, Kim’s current husband Kanye West was recently hospitalized following a “mental breakdown” and Scott Disick, the father of older sister Kourtney’s three young children, has long been troubled by drug and alcohol problems.

“I had to eliminate that,” Harden told SI. “I’m not worried about anything but hooping and that may be why I’m having this kind of success.”

And now, Harden thinks Thompson may also need to take a pass on hanging out with the Kardashians.

“He sees a lot of talent in Tristan and doesn’t want to see it sucked out of him,” a source added. “He knows better than anyone how needy and insecure Khloe is in a relationship, which is tough when you’re meant to be on the road and focused all the time.”

[Featured Image by Al Bello/Getty Images]