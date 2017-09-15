Mia Khalifa, Deshaun Watson Are Not Dating After All [Rumors]

People think Mia Khalifa is dating quarterback Deshaun Watson, but both stars have since denied the dating rumors. It all started when the former adult video star was spotted hanging out with the football player. Mia Khalifa posted a video with Deshaun Watson to her infamous social media account, and that very clip made fans think the two were more than just friends.

Mia Khalifa gave Deshaun Watson a very happy birthday. The social media star took time to share a happy birthday message to Watson on Twitter. She also shared a playful video of the two playing Nerf basketball. Khalifa is seen running towards the mini hoop to get a dunk in, but the Texans quarterback stopped her.

“Happy birthday, @deshaunwatson!” Khalifa wrote. “For the record, I let u block that dunk cause ur a rookie and I didn’t wanna risk hurting you before game 1 [sic].”

The video quickly went viral on Twitter on Thursday, Sept. 14. Mia Khalifa’s name started trending in the United States. She became one of the top trending topics. Fans assumed that Mia Khalifa and Deshaun Watson were hooking up. She’s not usually this friendly to athletes. Khalifa spends most of her time calling out athletes and public figures who slide into her DMs. So, it’s kind of weird to see her acting friendly with one of them.

Happy birthday, @deshaunwatson! For the record, I let u block that dunk cause ur a rookie and I didn't wanna risk hurting you before game 1 pic.twitter.com/AdS42yZ7hj — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) September 14, 2017

Both Mia Khalifa and Deshaun Watson have denied the dating rumors. Mia said that while she loves the Texans “rookie,” she insists their relationship is nothing but platonic. TMZ asked Mia about the rumors. She said that they’re just good friends. She even made him a meal when Deshaun moved to Houston. Mia and Deshaun met since they live close by. She even invited him over to her house, but they never hooked up.

The 24-year-old recently outed Cubs star Wilson Contreras for trying to slide into her DMs. She politely told him to stop bugging her, but he persisted. So, she outed him on social media. The agency that represents Contreras claims he was hacked, reports Maxim.

How incredible is my dentist?! She is the cutest thing in two shoes! Thank you, @peakdental1 for getting my smile and my #goldenproportions right ???? y'all go show her love! Or make an appointment and get your grill glowing ✨ A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) on Sep 15, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

As for Deshaun Watson, he was dating his longtime girlfriend Dallas Robson. The two were dating since they attended the same middle school and high school, according to Fabwags. Both are from Georgia and have posted photos of each other on their respective social media accounts. According to a report published on PlayerWives, Watson stopped posting photos about Robson around Aug. 14. She last mentioned him back in April.

Fans have been watching Deshaun Watson’s moves since then. No wonder he was linked to Mia Khalifa. It appears he’s single and dating around at the moment. According to Heavy, Dallas Robson’s Facebook status reads “Single.” It doesn’t seem like the two are still dating unless she hasn’t updated her Facebook or doesn’t use it.

What are your thoughts? Do you think Mia Khalifa and Deshaun Watson are dating? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Mia Khalifa/Instagram]