Kourtney Kardashian And Younes Bendjima Are Going Strong Amid Scott Disick Romance Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima continue to spend time with one another amid the ongoing drama surrounding Scott Disick, his partying, and his many women.

Following a trip to Egypt in August, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima spent time with one another in Malibu, California, where photographers caught them kissing one another as they enjoyed a carnival.

Days later, a source told The Sun that Scott Disick had reportedly spent a whopping $10,000 treating several teenagers, including model Sofia Richie and singer Madison Beer, to shopping trips in New York City, where he’s been spotted at a number of Fashion Week events.

As an insider revealed, Scott Disick was seen at a jewelry store in the Big Apple with 18-year-old Madison Beer, who was discovered online by Justin Bieber, and 19-year-old Sofia Richie, who was linked to Justin Bieber around this time last year.

As fans of Kourtney Kardashian surely know, she was linked to Justin Bieber for the majority of 2016 after first stepping out with the singer in late 2015 after splitting from Scott Disick.

Scott Disick was also seen at a nightclub with Madison Beer, 16-year-old YouTube celebrity Suede Brooks, and 19-year-old model Delilah Hamlin during his visit to the east coast.

As for Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Younes Bendjima, the couple began spending time with one another at the end of 2016 and has continued to be spotted with one another in the months since. That said, they didn’t confirm their relationship was romantic until earlier this summer during a vacation in Europe.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima haven’t said anything publicly about their relationship, but weeks ago, during their trip to Egypt, Kardashian posted a photo of the two of them riding on a camel through the desert. Also during the trip, Kardashian’s friend Simon Huck posted an image of Kardashian and Bendjima on the beach together.

Kourtney Kardashian and her family, including sisters Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie, are currently in production on Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 14.

No word yet on a premiere date for the upcoming installment.

