Toy Story Land Model Revealed And On Display At Disney’s Hollywood Studios And It Is Awesome [Photos]

It is hard not to get excited about all the new things coming to Walt Disney World, and Toy Story Land has to be one of the most anticipated of all. Set to open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in the summer of 2018, fans have been kept updated as the land progresses. Today, Disney finally unveiled the full model of the new land which is on display in Walt Disney Presents, and it shows so much more than we’ve ever seen before.

Last Friday, the park opened the newly named Walt Disney Presents attraction, but it didn’t have all it was promised to have. Display models of Toy Story Land and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge were set to debut that day, but Hurricane Irma and all that came along with it delayed their unveiling.

As reported by the Disney Parks Blog, the models were revealed to the world on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, and they are quite incredible. The model for Galaxy’s Edge is just a very small portion of the full display that was revealed at the D23 Expo in July, but more will come in time.

The Toy Story Land model is brand new and has never been seen by the public before today, but now that it has, it is amazing.

One of the coolest things on display is also a maquette of the train for the Slinky Dog Dash family roller coaster. If the maquette is an exact replica, it looks as if there will be enough seats to fit 18 guests on each ride.

By looking at some of the pics of the full model, you can also see that the track for Slinky Dog Dash is much longer than originally anticipated. It actually stretches through the majority of Toy Story Land which will make for a long ride.

Another maquette on display is the other brand new attraction in Toy Story Land which will be called Alien Swirling Saucers.

As it looks now, the ride model makes it appear as if it is very much like Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree in Disney California Adventure.

Toy Story Land is going to have a full backstory which will “shrink” guests down to the size of a toy and allow them to play in Andy’s backyard. Toy Story Midway Mania is already in place and shows guests what it is like to play in Andy’s room and all around the house.

The two new attractions will put them in the backyard and the model at Disney’s Hollywood Studios has descriptions of how the new rides come together.

Toy Story Land is still far away from being completed at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but the pieces are falling into place and Andy’s backyard is coming together nicely. This new model at Walt Disney Presents is absolutely phenomenal and it shows details that could not have been seen in previously released concept art. The Slinky Dog Dash and Alien Swirling Saucers look like they will be incredible attractions that add a lot to Walt Disney World.

