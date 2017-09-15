Melania Trump $7,995 Dress Update, Backlash: Monique Lhuillier Short-Sleeve Sequined Capelet Gown Selling Out

First Lady Melania Trump’s $7,995 Monique Lhuillier dress is continuing to generate buzz and backlash one day after the first lady wore the short-sleeve sequined gown. President Donald Trump can be seen in the above photo as he joined Melania in greeting guests at a reception in the State Dining Room of the White House on Thursday, September 14.

Melania and President Trump hosted a reception for the White House Historical Association, however, the talk of the web was Melania’s dress — a gown that has apparently seen sales surge and gotten loads of attention. As seen on the Daily Mail website, the article about Melania’s Monique Lhuillier sequined chiffon gown with a jewel neckline and capelet back received more than 1,200 social media shares and nearly 500 comments within hours of publication.

Available for sale only at Bergdorf Goodman, the dress has obviously experienced a boost in sales — and the website itself gives clues as to the in-stock status of the pricey gown. Whereas the classic size guide lists sizes 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, and 16 on the Bergdorf Goodman website, the dress Melania wore is only available as of this writing in sizes 4, 6, 10, and 14 in silver. Therefore, the absence of sizes 2, 8, 12, and 16 of the gown on the website indicate that women might be taking a page from Melania’s fashion playbook and buying the gown to enjoy for their own upcoming holiday festivities. With short sleeves and a contrasting velvet tie that cinches at the waist, Melania’s dress offered a figure-flattering A-line silhouette with an overlay that fell elegantly to the floor.

With such a high price tag, the Monique Lhuillier is the subject of plenty of debates in the comments section of the Daily Mail, with one person quipping that she was glad the publication linked to the Bergdorf Goodman website, so she could run right out and buy the pricey gown. The backlash over Melania’s designer dress is reminiscent of the type of reaction former First Lady Nancy Reagan received in the 1980s. As reported by the New York Daily News, Nancy went down in history as a woman who brought glamour and fashion to the White House, since she was from a Hollywood background. Just like Nancy wasn’t afraid to wear her favorite designers — many of them designers American — and bare her shoulders in a controversial manner back in the day, it seems Melania isn’t afraid to wear the luxurious designer gowns she favors.

However, Melania’s choice of a gown that was described as perfect for “dreamy weddings and special occasions” isn’t sitting well with everyone who feels the message of the pricey evening gown is a smack in the face to those who are suffering — in spite of President Trump’s promise to donate $1 million of his personal funds to those impacted by the recent hurricanes.

A sampling of the comments being published in the wake of Melania’s floor-length dress revelation can be read below, which include both backlash and praise for Melania’s latest fashion choice.

“Melania looks classy and sophisticated. She looks beautiful when she smiles and genuine. She is growing in her role as First Lady. Props to her.” “Why the fascination with the cost of her wardrobe? She’s not billing the taxpayer. She’s paying for her wardrobe herself, just like she did before her husband became President. If I had that kind of money, I’d buy those kinds of clothes too. She always looks classy and elegant.” “How do you know for sure she’s not billing the taxpayer? Just because Trump said so, it doesn’t mean that it’s true.” “Imagine living in a world where wearing $750 Chanel flats is considered dressing down.” “Let them eat cake!!!!” “Michele Obama was relentlessly crucified by the right for clothing choices.” “$8,000 wow! So down to earth and just like the rest of us!”

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]