President Trump Attacks ESPN Over Jemele Hill Comments And Expects An Apology

This past week, ESPN’s Jemele Hill posted comments via her Twitter account about President Donald Trump being a “white supremacist.” She also said that she believes he is “the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime.” The comments by Hill caused major conflict between the ESPN network and the White House. So much that the White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called for the network to have Hill removed from her show SC6 that airs every day at 6 p.m.

However, Jemele’s partner Michael Smith would not do the show without her. So, the network then reportedly attempted to replace the two with two different African-American hosts Michael Eaves and Elle Duncan, who also worked for the network but they denied to do so. Jemele also received a lot of support from many famous celebrities. Most of them threatened to no longer watch ESPN if the network had decided to fire her upon the request from the White House.

Now, President Trump has decided to retaliate and attack ESPN via Twitter in response to the comments that were made by Hill. The POTUS expressed his disappointment and bashed the network for not punishing Jemele for her tweets. According to TMZ, Trump is expecting to receive an appropriate apology from Hill for the comments that she made.

“ESPN is paying a really big price for its politics (and bad programming). People are dumping it in RECORD numbers. Apologize for the untruth!”

President Trump attacks ESPN on Twitter after anchor Jemele Hill calls him a white supremacist https://t.co/tdMb0PLJky pic.twitter.com/iwHYjii3QS — CNN (@CNN) September 15, 2017

Since Jemele Hill made her comments, she has not directly apologized to President Trump but did apologize to ESPN and her colleagues for her personal beliefs affecting the network. Although ESPN has separated themselves from the comments made by Hill, a spokesman for ESPN has denied that the network attempted to replace her on Wednesday evening, according to the Washington Post.

I'm very uncomfortable reading about myself, but everyone keeps saying I need to get over that and read this https://t.co/AIymwKfxeZ — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 14, 2017

President Trump has certainly made some questionable moves since he’s been in office. Now, it appears that his performance thus far in his position has affected not just the world of politics but the world of sports as well. Whether or not he will get a personal apology from Hill is still unknown but Trump has remained overly active in the world of social media since becoming the POTUS. So, it is very well likely that this is far from being over.

[Featured Image by The Asahi Shimbun/Getty Images]