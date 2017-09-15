Angelina Jolie’s Daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Wears A Suit To NYC Premiere

Angelina Jolie’s kids joined her on the red carpet at the New York City premiere of First They Killed My Father on Thursday night, and during the event, Shiloh embraced her typical boyish style in a black suit.

On September 14, E! News shared images from the family’s latest appearance, which follows a number of other red carpet appearances, including an outing to see Jolie’s latest film, The Breadwinner, earlier this month.

In the photos, Angelina Jolie was first seen posing in a Dior Haute Couture gown as she spoke to the press about her new film. A short time later, the 42-year-old actress was joined by her six children, including 16-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and nine-year-old twins Vivienne Knox, all of whom were seen wearing yellow flowers.

While five of the six kids chose to pin their flowers onto their outfits, Zahara stepped outside of the box and chose to wear her flower in her hair. As fans can see from the photos, Zahara appeared to be the most feminine of the Jolie-Pitt children and wore a black dress while her female siblings, Shiloh and Vivienne, both wore suits.

During the premiere, Shiloh strutted her stuff in her black suit while Vivienne sported a light gray suit.

Angelina Jolie has been promoting her new films, First They Killed My Father, and the animated film, The Breadwinner, since earlier this month. Meanwhile, her estranged husband, Brad Pitt, the children’s father, has been hard at work on his upcoming film, Ad Astra.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt got married in August 2014 after a decade of dating but called it quits on their marriage just over two years later in September 2016.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s romance began after the actors were cast alongside one another in Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004. However, at the time, Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston. Then, the following year, after Aniston filed documents to end her marriage to Pitt, he and Jolie were spotted spending time together in Cambodia.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are currently co-parenting their six children. However, when it comes to the time Pitt spends with his family, their intimate moments have been kept private, and no photos of Pitt and his kids post-split have been released.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]