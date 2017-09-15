Reason Why Charlotte Flair Has Been Absent On WWE Television Revealed

Charlotte Flair has not appeared on WWE television since August 8 when she defeated Lana in a match on SmackDown Live. Charlotte was given time off when his father, “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair, underwent emergency surgery on August 14 to remove a piece of his bowel. With Ric in recovery, Charlotte started wrestling at live events but she has been kept off television.

According to Cageside Seats, there are two reasons why the WWE is keeping Charlotte off of television. The first reason is Charlotte will start promoting her book in the coming months and the second is the WWE creative has nothing for her. The SmackDown Live women’s division is currently centered on reigning champion Natalya, Carmella, and Naomi.

The four-time women’s champion returned to the ring on August 29 in a dark match on WWE 205 Live! against Natalya. It was for the SmackDown women’s title but Charlotte failed to get the win. She has been wrestling at live events ever since but she appeared on SummerSlam to update everyone about her father’s condition.

Wrestling Inc. reports that Ric Flair has started rehabilitation and he is back in front of the camera for a project by People Magazine. Flair has an upcoming ESPN 30 For 30 special and the producers are hopeful that Ric will be healthy enough to make the advance screening in New York City.

Charlotte was present in the Mae Young Classic final on Tuesday along with other current and former female WWE superstars. Many wrestling news outlets reported that Charlotte will be involved in a major angle with Ronda Rousey during the event that sets up a showdown between the WWE’s “Four Horsewomen” against MMA’s own “Four Horsewomen.”

However, the Mae Young Classic has come and gone but the rumored major angle did not happen, per Bloody Elbow. Many wrestling fans were disappointed when a showdown between the two “Four Horsewomen” or a confrontation between Charlotte and Ronda Rousey did not happen.

According to Sportskeeda, the WWE changed their minds about the possible match between Charlotte and Rousey because “Rowdy” and Shayna Baszler are not signed to WWE deals yet. The company decided to tone down on the Rousey to WWE talks because Vince McMahon does not like promoting something that might not happen.

As for Charlotte Flair, she still does not have any current feud on SmackDown. The WWE should really give her a program on television because Charlotte is still the best female superstar on the entire roster. Her book that is titled Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and the Rise of Charlotte will be available later this year.

