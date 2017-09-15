‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Forget Oscar’s Mother, Are Sonny & Carly Shocked That Dante Is Oscar’s Father??

General Hospital spoilers state that Josslyn’s (Eden McCoy) new beau, Oscar (Garren Stitt), may be hiding a few secrets that will culminate during the November sweeps period. The show is slowly revealing Oscar’s past and the trend is set to continue until the shocking truth is out. Oscar and his mom moved to Port Charles a while ago, but so far nobody has seen this mysterious woman. Oscar says that she is always busy working, but his story seems far-fetched and it almost seems as if he is grasping a straws.

There are a few theories surrounding his mother according to General Hospital fans. One is that maybe he doesn’t want anybody to meet her because he is ashamed of her. If she is a stripper or an exotic dancer, there is a good chance that any teen would take great pains at keeping his mother away. Other theories are that she could be an addict or abusive towards him.

However, General Hospital spoilers offer a completely different explanation. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) could know Oscar’s mother. Perhaps Oscar’s mom, Sonny and Carly have a dirty past that would cause him to keep her out of the picture as much as possible. Of course, the other possibility is that he may not have a mother at all.

What awaits Sonny and Carly on the other end of yesterday's mysteriously frantic phone call? Find out, RIGHT NOW, on ABC! #GH pic.twitter.com/rWCaTBgNsN — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 13, 2017

There is also the possibility that he is all alone and trying to avoid the foster care system. What if, like his father, his mother also left him and he is now carrying the burden of raising himself? General Hospital spoilers indicate that perhaps staying in the same school district is important to him now and that he doesn’t want more instability in his life.

General Hospital spoilers state that Carly and Sonny will “reach a surprising conclusion about something” next week. They will need to contact his mother at some point and there is a chance that the information they gather will pertain to Oscar. Spoilers suggest that if Oscar’s mother is really a missing case, then there will be an immediate reaction to find his father. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) is most likely the man to have fathered Oscar. An interesting tidbit is that General Hospital spoilers suggest that Dante may invite Oscar for dinner in the not-too-distant future.

Josslyn Jacks herself, @edenmccoy, will be taking your questions LIVE today. Join the convo on Twitter, using #AskGH, starting at 2PM ET l 11AM PT. Don't miss it! A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on Aug 8, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

Besides all the parent drama going on, Josslyn and Oscar will still have time to face other teen struggles. The couple will have to fight their raging hormones and rein themselves in. What do you think the story behind Oscar’s mom is? What do you think of the possibility that Dante is his father? Do you think there is a connection between the Oscar mom mystery and to Carly and Sonny?

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]